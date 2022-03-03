Abba Kyari extradition: How Nigeria okay US request for Abba Kyari extradition

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Embattled Abba Kyari na Deputy Commissioner of Nigeria Police

Di Nigeria federal goment don approve Abba Kyari extradition to di United States.

Nigeria Attorney General and Minister of Justice office confam di approval to BBC Pidgin on Thursday 3 March, 2022.

Abba Kyari chop accuse say in get hand for one $1.1 million fraud wit Nigerian socialite, Abbas Ramoni popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Di minister office say dem receive di extradition request of embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police wey some dey call Nigeria Super Cop.

Assistant to di Minister of Justice, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu ay dem don go through studies and reviews of issues wey dey inside di application wey US send.

"As una dey aware extradition na process wey involve multifaceted components.

"Di components dey usually multi-territorial; international, local and judicial.

"Submission of request from di concern party to di relevant authorities constitutes na one of such components." dem tok.

Di office of di Minister of Justice say dem don process di application and forward same to di relevant authorities for further necessary action.

Wetin we call dis Video, Short video explainer of di fraudster Hushpuppi, wey be a Nigerian social media influencer.

Why US want di extradition of Abba Kyari?

US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bin bring fraud allegation case against one of di personnel of di Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari.

Di Director of Media Relations for di US Department Of Justice, Thom Mrozek wey confam di order of arrest give BBC Pidgin say;

Dem also don order for di arrest of two oda defendants wey epp Raymond 'Hushpuppi' Abbas for im wire fraud operation.

E say dem believe say di defendants dey Africa.

Dis development dey come afta di Nigerian Instagram celebrity Ramon Abbas alias "Hushpuppi" plead guilty to Count Two of di charges against am for US court.

Di count two charge be Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering and also indict some pipo wey collabo wit am to do magomago for US.

Part of those dem indict for di case na oga Kyari, wey be leader of di Inspector-General of Police' Intelligence Response Team for Nigeria.

Abba Kyari dey accuse

Meanwhile, oga Abba Kyari don deny di allegation wey say im collect money from Hushpuppi.

For im verified Facebook page, oga Kyari say im no sabi anything about di $1m fraud allegation wey Hushpuppi dey face and im hands dey clean.

US Department of Justice (DoJ) inside statement bin allege say Hushpuppi bribe Abba Kyari wey be Assistant Commissioner of Police for Nigeria.

Di alleged bribe na to arrest im fellow associate Kelly Chibuzo Vincent wey be 40 years old.

Who be Abba Kyari, di Nigeria super policeman?

DCP Abba Kyari na from di Kanuri tribe for Borno state for northeast Nigeria. Dem born am for March 17, 1975.

Oga Abba Kyari na graduate of Geography wey join di Nigeria Police Force as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police for 2000 afta e complete im training for Police Academy, Wudil, Kano state.

One of di operations wey make Kyari blow, na wen im lead di arrest of one notorious armed robber wey dem dey call 'Ndagi' a.k.a Spirit.

Spirit bin colobi Numan, di number three biggest town for Adamawa state northeast Nigeria. Im bin hold di town hostage for many years before dem eventually catch am.

For 2005, im join di Mobile Police Force and for 2010 dem post am go Lagos Command.

Kyari become di number two man and officer-in-charge for di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) - di squad wey dey fight violent crimes from armed robbery, car theft, kidnapping, gang clashes, sea piracy and terrorism but wey later become notorious for im brutality wey lead to di October 2020 ENDSARS protest. Im serve SARS for five years.

As intelligence officer, im don receive many accolades both local and international for im successful crime busting rates.

Some of in accolades include: Triple IGP Commendation Medal for courage 2012, 2013, 2014, Africa's Best Detective Of the Year 2018, Best Police officer of di Decade Award and Presidential medal for courage from President Mohammadu Buhari on for April 2016.

Major arrests wey im don do

•Arrest of Nigeria's most notorious Kidnap kingpin Billionaire Kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwaumadike Aka Evans and im gang members for Lagos State.

•Arrest of most wanted Boko-Haram Commander Umar Abdulmalik and Eight (8) of im Terrorists gang members.