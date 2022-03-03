Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich special moments wit Chelsea FC

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich decision to sell Chelsea Football Club no longer be news.

So moving on, now na time to share memories of Abramovich 19 years of ownership of di London club after .

During Abramovich time Chelsea FC win 19 titles, e appoint 13 different managers and di club spend £2bn for transfer market.

Tori be say billionaire Hansjorg Wyss tok to Swiss newspaper Blick wia e yan say dem don offer am di chance to buy Chelsea.

For now, make we remember di five biggest enjoyable moments wey Chelsea fans go always remember under Abramovich ownership.

First title in 50 years

Before di arrival of Roman Abramovich Chelsea fans endure 50 years without seeing dia team lift di English top flight league title.

But just two years after e take over Chelsea fans celebrate as new manager Jose Mourinho wey Abramovich hire lead dem to di premier league title.

First domestic double

2009/2010 na di first time in Chelsea history wey dem win both league title and FA Cup for di same season.

Na something wey Arsenal and Manchester United fans dey always taunt dem with so when dem achieve am dat year di fans celebrate wella.

First champions league title

Ask any Chelsea fans which moment be best for am in dia history and e go likely mention when dem defeat Bayern Munich to win di 2012 UEFA Champions League.

Even though Chelsea gather stars like Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard for dia team many see Bayern Munich as favourites.

Dis na because of dia experience for di tournament but as fate go have am na di Blues celebrate dat day.

Second champions league title

Even though dis one happun just last year Chelsea fans still dey rate am very high on dia list of memorable moments under Abramovich because of how dem achieve am.

E no easy to defeat both Real Madrid and Manchester City for any match talk more of for semi final and final of Champions league and dat na wetin Chelsea do to lift di prestigious trophy.

First World club Cup competition

If e get wetin both Liverpool and Manchester United dey taunt Chelsea fans with na say dem never ever win di world club cup competition.