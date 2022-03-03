Ukraine invasion: Russia Lavrov say Joe Biden say 'Third World War fit be nuclear'

55 minutes wey don pass

President Putin wit Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov give news conference in Moscow on Thursday, a week afta Ukraine invasion.

Lavrov say US President Joe Biden don tok say di only alternative to sanctions go be a third world war.

And e go on to say a third world war could only be "nuclear war".

Di Foreign Minister say e dey only inside di heads of Western politicians - and e no dey inside di heads of the Russian people.

"If real war is waged against us then those wey make such plans gatz think about and [and] in my opinion such plans dey being made," e tok.

We go bring una more updates from Lavrov's conference soon.

Lavrov compare US to Hitler for 'dominating Europe'

He repeat di Russian claim say Ukrainian goment be a neo-Nazi goment.

And e say gangs loot towns and cities, including for Mariupol.

BBC never see evidence to support dis claims dem.

Lavrov also tok say Ukrainians dey "now try to use civilians as human shields".

He again and again refer to Hollywood and say make pipo no "just look at dis Hollywood movie" wey di Western media "wia ultimate evil boku" dey make.

Di Russian foreign minister also say Nato dey try to bolster di West security at di cost of Russia.

He dey compare di US to Napoleon and Hitler, saying "back in di days, Napoleon and Hitler bin get a goal to dominate and control Europe - now Americans dey do so".

He says di cancelling of the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline" shows di place" of di EU, suggesting say US dey behind di decision.

Get ready to pay reparations, Zelensky tell Russians

And another line from di Ukrainian president: afta days of shelling for Ukraine cities, Zelensky vow say dem go rebuild di kontri and im say Russia go learn about "reparations".

"Even if you destroy all our Ukrainian cathedrals and churches, you no go destroy our faith, our sincere belief in Ukraine and God, belief in pipo," im tok.

"We go rebuild every single house, every single street, every single city."