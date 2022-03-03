Nigerian lawmakers throway bill to stop public officers pikin from studying abroad

Di House of Representatives don reject one bill wey go chook eye on how public officers dey send dia children go schools abroad.

Some of di lawmakers argue say di bill if dem pass am go dey against di fundamental human rights of Nigerians wey get right to movement and right to education.

Odas argue say public officers no dey in control of public funds and no supposed dey stopped from giving dia children di best education if dem fit afford am.

Di legislation wey dey titled 'A Bill for an Act to Regulate International Studies for Wards and Children of Nigerian Public Officers, to Strengthen Indigenous Institutions, Provide Efficient Educational Services for National Development; and for Related Matters.' dey tabled before di floor of di house for di second time in four years.

Di lawmaker wey dey represent Esan North East/Esan South East for Edo state, Sergius Ogun wey sponsor di bill tok say di proposal go strengthen indigenous educational institutions to meet global standards; boost di economy by reducing cash flight and foreign exchange; reduce brain drain and create good welfare conditions for indigenous academics, experts and professionals wey base for abroad to come back home and develop dia kontri wit dia skills and expertise.

E add say, "I dey propose di bill against di background of fallen standards in our educational system and di need to bring di sector up to speed wit global best standards. Unfortunately, sake of di goment inability to provide quality education for dia public educational institutions, Nigerians don resort to private schools and foreign schools for dia education.

"Di United Kingdom, United States of America, Ukraine, Ghana, Malaysia, Egypt, and South Africa, just to mention a few, don become choice destinations for Nigerians wey dey in search of quality education.

"Di trouble wit dis na most pipo wey dey patronize private-owned educational institutions or those wey dey travel abroad go study na children and wards of Nigerian public officers. Di same officers wey suppose take responsibility for di building of our public institutions.

Ogun argue say Ghana alone dey get N160gn of Nigerian students funds while di UK get N80bn from Nigerian students. E add say about 75,000 Nigerians dey study for Ghana and dem dey $41bn annually for tuition and upkeeps.

How oda lawmakers respond

However, several lawmakers don condemn di bill. While some tok say di proposed restriction go dey against di rights of di affected children, others argue say no be all goment officials dey sponsor dia children education in foreign schools wit public funds.

For instance, Chinyere Igwe tok say di proposal "offend di fundamental human right wey guarantee freedom of movement." E add, "Most public officers wey send dia children go school abroad no dey do am wit public funds. I also no agree say na im di reason educational system for Nigeria dey fail. I encourage am to withdraw di bill."

Also, Nicholas Ossai say, "E dey against di Constitution in terms of discrimination. My children get right to dey educated anywhere for di world. Make di bill no see di light of di day; make e just step am down."

Wit di right of reply, Ogun fault di arguments wey dey raise against di bill.

E say make im colleagues take time read di draft before dem arrive at conclusion.

"Wetin dey wrong if regulatory authority dey to torchlight dis issue" ASUU dey on strike while all their kids dey school outside. Small thing suppose come down and fix our institutions. So, e better to put am to question; I no go step am down. Nigerians dey watch you" e tok.

Di Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase wey preside ova di session say make lawmakers vote but majority vote against am.

Nigeria ASUU Strike 2009 to 2022 timeline

2022 ASUU Strike

On February 14, di union bin start four-week warning strike sake of say goment fail to execute one MoU wey bin dey demand payment of academic staff allowance, review of di payment system and case of establishment of many universities for di kontri.

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin embark on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

After dem sign anoda MoU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU Strike

ASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike