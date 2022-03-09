Bullion van robbery: Ghana Police kill two officers behind attacks, arrest four others after shootout

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Service

Police for Ghana say dem kill two police officers who be suspects inside de series of bullion van robberies wey hit de country.

Dem shoot de two police officers for dia Borteyman hideout near Ashaiman on Tuesday.

Inside statement wey public affairs director, DCOP Kwesi Ofori release, he explain say exchange of gunshots happen during de raid, wey two policemen, No.58284 Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah den No. 53549 Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame wey dem arrest earlier in connection with de Bullion Van Robberies chop bullet den die.

Who be de police officers arrested for de robberies?

Police say dem also arrest four other officers in de process of de raid, including one civilian as prime suspects in de bullion van robberies.

Meanwhile, other suspects who sustain gunshot wounds manage escape.

DCOP Kwesi Ofori talk say make de general public report any persons wet how report go hospital with gunshot wounds.

Dis be sake of some of de people wey escape sustain gunshot wounds.

De police officers dem arrest as suspects dey include No. 58370 Constable Affisu Yaro Ibrahim, No 58355 Constable Richard Boadu, No. 58525 Constable Rabiu Jambedu, No. 58586 Constable Albert Ofosu and de civilian suspect Razak Alhassan.

Background to de robberies

Wetin we call dis foto, Armed robbers for Ghana attack bullion van

Police on Monday reveal say dem make breakthrough in dia investigations into bullion van robberies which show say some policemen dey involved.

Series of bullion van robbers hit Accra leading to de death of one officer for Adedenkpo, Jamestown.

According to police, e be like dem specialize in bullion van robberies.

Dem directly link de rogue officers to a number of bullion van robberies including attack on bullion van near Kingsway, in February 2021 den another for Baatsona, Spintex, around March 2021.

De third robbery attack dem investigate be de Jamestown, Adedenkpo bullion van robbery in June 2021.