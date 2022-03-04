Mercy Aigbe: Movie Producer Kazim Adeoti open up about im marriage to di nollywood actress

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, MERCY AIGBE/INSTAGRAM

Chairman of Ibaka TV, Kazim Adeoti and husband to popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe don open about dia relationship and marriage afta tori of dia relationship bin go viral a while back.

Oga Adeoti inside one interview e gada do wit im new wife clear di air about some controversy wey surround dia relationship.

First na di mata of separation from im first wife because e wan marry di actress.

Di movie maker for di interview clear am say im no separate from im first wife as dem still dey together. E explain say although some issues bin dey but dem don settle am and everything dey okay now and under control.

Oga Adeoti add join say as Muslim, im get right to marry more than one wife, so now im dey married to two wives and im dey comfortable wit im decision.

Wia dis foto come from, MERCY AIGBE/INSTAGRAM

E also clear di rumour wey bin go viral at di time say im and Mercy ex-husband, Lanre Gentry na friends. Di business mogul say dem no be friends.

Oga Lanre Gentry bin share one foto of all of dem togeda wey make am look like say dem be family friends before di divorce but Adeoti say di foto wey go viral na foto wey dem take during im 40th birthday. E say im invite plenty Nollywood stars for im party and some of dem come wit dia partners and dem take foto wit am as per celebrant, na there di foto bin comot from.

Mercy Aigbe also deny tori say im marry di movie marketer sake of im money. She say she dey very rich and comfortable even before she agree to marry Adeoti.

"I be ambassador, brand influencer, I dey do business and di biz dey thrive, I dey make good money and I dey bring something come di table." She add.

How dia relationship take start?

Wia dis foto come from, MERCY AIGBE

Di couple say dem don sabi each oda for more than 10 years but strictly on business level.

Oga Adeoti say Mercy be im business partner as dem dey do movie togeda but wetin attract him to her na her transparency and openness.

Wen she dey go through issues for her previous marriage, e bin dey part of dos wey advise her to dey calm and patient and remain for di marriage as things go work out. E say im even dey for America dat time and no too dey involved wen she leave her husband.

But as time go back, dem see say dem like each oda, complement and find comfort in each oda company, dem tok.

Mercy wey express her love for her new husband say she believe she don reach her final place in marriage.

She also add say she dey reason to change to Muslim because di reception she dey get from Muslims dey overwhelming. Although her husband no mind as e believe say dem dey serve di same God.

Who be Kazim Adeoti

Wia dis foto come from, KAZIM ADEOTI/INSTAGRAM

Di 49 year old movie maker hail from come from Oro, Kwara state.

E go boarding school for im nursery and primary education. He get degree for Business Management from di University of Jos before e relocate go USA.

Adeoti say im bin work as security man for a while, come go school to obtain mortgage licence. e practice for Minnesota for almost a decade before e relocate come Nigeria to start di business of movie productions.

Di Yoruba filmmaker na movie marketer and founder of Adekaz Productions.

E dey popular for Yoruba movie industry as e dey behind some of di biggest movies for di sector.

E bin don marry and e get four children wit im wife Funsho.

Who be Mercy Aigbe

Wia dis foto come from, MERCY AIGBE/INSTAGRAM

Mercy Aigbe na Nigerian actress, director and businesswoman. She dey popular for Nigerian Yoruba films.

Dem born her for January 1, 1978 for Edo state southern Nigeria. She come from Benin City, di capital of Edo state.

She get OND for financial studies from di Polytechnic of Ibadan.

She come further her education and graduate wit degree for Theatre Arts for University of Lagos.

Mercy Aigbe start her acting career wen she feature for some soap operas.

Di popular TV drama series Papa Ajasco na one of am. She join Nollywood industry fully for 2016.