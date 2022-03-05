BRT kidnapping: Police for Lagos make arrest for alleged missing 22-year-old case

Wia dis foto come from, BRT

Police don begin investigate di disappearance of one 22-year-old lady wey miss afta she enta BRT bus for Lagos state south west, Nigeria.

Tori be say di driver of di Lagos Bus Rapid Transit System allegedly kidnap Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

But police say dem neva fit conclude on top di tori.

How e allegedly happun

According to di New Agency of Nigeria, di incident allegedly happun on 26 February, 2022 wen Ayanwola dey return from Ajah area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Di young lady wey be fashion designer also do video wit her friend wen she sense say some tin wan happun to her.

For di video wey she do wia she speak Yoruba she say, "na three men and one woman dey inside di bus. Di woman sidon for back."

Zooming-in di phone camera she say "dat na di number of di bus just in case. Please pray for me."

Still for di video di friend wey she tok to advise am to come down for Oworonshoki but nobody know wetin happun afta dat time.

Police begin investigation

Kunle Ajisebutu, tok-tok pesin for di Nigerian police say di family don report di case to di command.

E tell BBC Pidgin for interview say police don already arrest di guarantor of di driver - "na only am fit lead us to di driver".

E say di Commissioner of Police dey ginger di investigation and "very soon we go get wetin to tell una."

Di Police tok-tok pesin add say dem dey careful about di kain informate wey dem dey give make e no affect dia work.

Cases of kidnapping don increase

Cases of kidnap don dey on di rise for di kontri and security agencies don make many arrests recently.

Recently three boys for Ogun State chop arrest after dem allegedly kill dia friend girlfriend for money ritual.

Di three boys include two teenagers and anoda wey dey 20 years.