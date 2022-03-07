Sunday Igboho 'released' to go hospital for Benin Republic according to reports

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, SAIF

Goment of Benin Republic don release Yoruba Nation Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Ighoho to allow am go hospital.

Benin authorities release Igboho on Monday to im doctors under agreement say im no go leave di hospital or Cotonuou for any reason.

One Yoruba Leader and Leader of di Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and one French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran, na im dem handova Igboho give.

According to one of Igboho lawyer, Yomi Aliyu, wey confam news of in release to BBC, one oda Yoruba personality make dis medical release possible na Professor Wole Soyinka.

Inside statement wey di Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye release, Akintoye describe Ighoho release as "triumph of truth ova darkness for Yoruba land.