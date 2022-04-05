Sheik Nuru Khalid: Abuja Imam wey chop sack get new appointment for another mosque

Sheik Nuru Khalid

Sheik Nuru Khalid wey bin chop sack for comments wey im make inside im sermon don get appointment to be di Imam of anoda mosque.

Management Committer of one new Jum'mat Mosque wey dey di same Abuja, Nigeria capital, don give di Imam new appointment.

Senator Saidu Dansadau wey be chairman of Apo Assembly quarters mosque committee sack Sheik Nuru Khalid becos e no show remorse for di comments wey im make for im sermon.

Dem sack Sheik Nuru Khalid on 4 April 2022 afta di Apo Assembly bin suspend am.

On April 1st 2022 wey be Friday di ‘digital imam’ as pipo dey call Sheik Nuru give sermon wia e tok about di Kaduna train attack wey happun on Monday and goment failure to solve security wahala.

Gunmen on 28 March attack train wey dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna wia dem kill eight pipo, 21 odas suffer kidnap while many odas enter bush.

"I want to announce to una say we don get new mosque and by Friday we go launch am, so to pipo wey feel say dem go deny us platform dat one no go work, we don get new Islamic centre," Sheik Nuru Khalid bin tok for video.

"Just yesterday one reverend call me to tell me say e play my Friday sermon for mosque for im church congregation to listen to, I read sermon for mosque and vex some pipo while some odas for church bless me for di same sermon."

"So my own na say I dey pity pipo wey dey vex instead of vexing for dem too."

Wetin Sheik Nuru Khalid tok for im sermon?

Video of di imam na one of di most shared items on social media dis weekend across northern Nigeria wia e yarn say poor Nigerians no go comot to vote next year if dia lives no dey protected.

“After every attack wetin we dey hear na ‘we condemn di attack’ dat word na wetin ordinary pesin suppose use but for goment wetin we wan see na action,” Sheik Nuru tok inside di viral video.

“Pipo dey lose dia lives everyday and if e continue like dis poor Nigerians no go comot to vote for elections because dia lives no dey protected.”

Still on di issue of insecurity, di imam believe say Nigeria goment and leaders don "all fail".

"I wan believe say all of us don fail to teach our children say life dey sacred. As parents, to teach your children say killing dey bad.

"Our community leaders fail, politicians fail, governors fail. Especially His excellency, di President of di Fedral Republic of Nigeria, you don fail us."

Less than 24 hours after im Friday sermon di committee wey dey oversee di Apo Assembly mosque announce di suspension of di imam for sermon wey dem say 'fit incite di public'.

For statement wey chairmo of di mosque committee senator Saidu Dansadau send to BBC dem say di reason for suspending Sheik Nuru na because im sermon not only fit incite public but for also saying make Nigerians no vote for elections until politicians answer some questions for dem.

“Wetin di imam suppose tell Nigerians na for dem to vote out pipo wey dem feel say no meet dia requirements but no be to tell dem not to vote at all.”

Di committee add say to dia knowledge wetin di imam do before dem sack am now dey contrary to Islamic teachings and dem don appoint Mallam Muhammad and Mallam Abdullahi as replacements for Friday prayers and Ramadan month lectures.

Who be Sheik Nuru Khalid?

Sheik Nuru Khalid chop suspension as Chief Imam of Apo mosque afta im comments

Dem born Sheik Nuru Khalid for Plateau state on October 1st 1960 and na for Jos wey be capital of Plateau e undergo almost all im western and Islamic education.

Before e become di chief imam of Apo Assembly mosque for 2007 e bin serve as chief imam for Nyanya mosque for same Abuja.

Di imam become popular over di last couple of years because of how e dey vocal and dey always speak im mind to authorities regarding issues wey dey happun around am.