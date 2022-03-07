Abba Kyari plead not guilty to allegation of drug trafficking inside NDLEA case

7 March 2022, 09:29 WAT New Informate 46 minutes wey don pass

Suspended Nigerian Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, don plead not guilty to di accuse of drug tarrficking.

Kyari make dis plea wen im show for Federal High Court for Abuja wia im trial on drug trafficking dey happun.

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, dey arraign di suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, before di Federal High Court.

Kyari togeda with four oda police officers dey face allegations of involvement in drug trafficking.

Di agency allege say Kyari, di former Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, and im men, unlawfully tamper with 21.25kg worth of cocaine wey dem bin seize from two drug traffickers dem bin catch.