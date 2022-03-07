Timothy Adegoke murder: Court deny Adedoyin, six odas bail application

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, others

Di Osun State high court on Monday 7, March refuse di bail applications for Rahmon Adedoyin and seven odas wey dey charged in di murder case of Timothy Adegoke, one master student of Obafemi Awolowo university, Ile-ife wey dem allegedly kill for di Hilton Royal Hotel, Ile-Ife.

Di presiding judge wey be di chief judge of Osun state, Justice Adepele Ojo for her ruling refuse dia bail applications base on di nature of di case and on di ground say di correctional centre get all di necessary facilities to cater for those wit medical conditions wey dey "not critical".

Di owner of Hilton Hotel and Oduduwa University Ile-Ife, Adedoyin and six odas dey face 11 count charge wey include murder wey dem don plead not guilty too.

Dem bring di suspects come court on Monday wen di trial also begin from Ilesa Correctional Facility wia dem bin order make dem dey remanded.

Di wife and broda of di late Adegoke also bin dey court.

Who be Timothy Adegoke and wetin happun to am

Before im death, Timothy Adegoke na postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Di 37-year-old man wey dey live for Abuja bin travel to Ile Ife on November 5, 2021, to write one examination for di school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State.

Adegoke family declare am missing afta dem no fit reach am and e no show up for di exam wey e go write for di school.

Police find Adegoke deadi bodi about one week afta dem declare say di man dey miss. Dem arrest di owner of di hotel wia Timothy Adegoke bin lodge before dem declare am missing.

Wetin else don happun so far

Tori be say dem declare Timothy Adegoke missing on November 7

Adegoke, wey be Abuja-based student, bin travel to Ife on November 5 to write one examination for di school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State

Im family and friends begin worry wen dem no fit reach am and as e no show to write di exam.

Police find di deadi bodi of Timothy Adegoke, about one week afta dem declare say e dey miss

Police arrest Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of di hotel wia Adegoke bin lodge before e miss and six oda suspects ontop di mata.

Who be Dr Rahman Adedoyin, di main suspect for di case?

Dr Rahman Adedoyin na di owner of di hotel, Hilton Resorts wia Adegoke bin lodge.

E be educationist and businessman wey be di founder and proprietor of Oduduwa University and The Polytechnic, Ile-Ife.

Dem born Rahmon Adedoyin into royal family for di ancient city of Ife in Osun State.

Na for Osun state e complete im primary and secondary school education before e proceed to University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) wia e obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in 1983 afta e study Mathematics Education.

E get im doctorate degree for 1996 from All Saints University School of Medicine, New York City.

E also be fellow of di Nigerian Institute of Industrial Statisticians.