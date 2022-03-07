BRT bus kidnap: Lagos police confirm death of Ayanwole Oluwabamise wey miss afta she board bus

Ayanwole Oluwabamise, di 22 year old young lady wey miss afta she enter BRT for Lagos state, Nigeria don die.

Di Lagos state police command confam di death of 'Bamise' for statement wey dem bring out on Monday.

Over di weekend, police bin say dem begin investigate di disappearance of di lady wey miss since February.

But for di latest development, di command say Bamise don die.

"Di Lagos State Police Command regret to inform di public say Oluwabamise Ayanwole, di 22-year-old lady wey miss on transit while on board BRT bus on 26/2/2022 don die," police tok-tok pesin, Kunle Ajisebutu tok.

How e allegedly happun

According to di police, di incident allegedly happun on 26 February, 2022 wen Bamise board di BRT bus from Chevron bus stop, Lekki for Lagos, South West Nigeria. Di BRT bin dey go Oshodi around 7:00pm in di evening.

Di young lady wey be fashion designer also do video wit her friend wen she sense say some tin wan happun to her.

For di video wey she do wia she speak Yoruba she say, "na three men and one woman dey inside di bus. Di woman sidon for back."

Zooming-in di phone camera she say "dat na di number of di bus just in case. Please pray for me."

Still for di video di friend wey she tok to advise am to come down for Oworonshoki but nobody know wetin happun afta dat time.

Tori be say di driver of di Lagos state Bus Rapid Transit System allegedly kidnap.

Wetin police tok

Di Lagos state police command for statement wey dem release say dem don deposit Bamise deadi body for mortuary.

Ajisebutu, tok-tok pesin for di command say dem go also conduct autopsy for di deadi bodi.

E however, say dem still dey look for di driver of di BRT bus.

"We see di deadi bodi dey lie on top Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Lagos Island. Di corpse dey for morgue for Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

"We don also contact di family and dem don identify di deadi body," police tok.

#JusticeforBamise

Social media users don begin react to di death of di young lady.

Hashtag #JusticeforBamise don begin trend for social media.

Some users call out di management of di Lagos Bus Rapid System (BRT) over dia failure to trace di driver of di bus wey Bamise enta.

Odas also dey also blame police say dem no act fast to stop di death of di lady.

Dem don also begin circulate di foto of di BRT driver online but authorities neva verify am.

Who be Bamise

Reports say Ayanwole Oluwabamise na 22-year-old young lady from Moba, Ekiti state, Southwest Nigeria.

Tori be say she be fashion designer.

According to di police, Bamise dey about 5 ft plus tall, dark in complexion and she dey speak Yoruba well.

Cases of kidnapping don increase

Cases of kidnap don dey on di rise for di kontri and security agencies don make many arrests recently.

Recently, three boys for Ogun State chop arrest after dem allegedly kill dia friend girlfriend for money ritual.

Di three boys include two teenagers and anoda wey dey 20 years.