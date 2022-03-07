Latest on di trial of Timothy Adegoke: Wetin Timothy Adegoke wife tok as trial resume on di alleged murder of OAU student

Wia dis foto come from, others

Wife of Timothy Adegoke, Madam Bolatito Adegoke wey testify for court say her husband no dey chop outside afta Justice Williams Ajayi ask her if her husband dey chop before im sleep for di hotel for Ife or maybe im bin dey sick before im death.

Dis dey come as one Osun State High court wey sit for Osogbo on Monday begin di trial of murder case of Timothy Adegoke.

Timothy Adegoke na MBA student of Obafemi Awolowo university wey dem allegedly kill for Hilton Royal Hotel for November 2021 wia im lodge as e wan go write exam.

Boltito Adegoke plus di brother of di deceased, Olugbade Adegoke tell court wetin dem do wen dem no fit reach Timothy Adegoke for phone.

Bolatito maintain say her husband no be pesin wey dey chop food outside and dem two tok wella during im travel.

"My husband neva chop outside before , we sabi ourself well-well, na me dey beg am before im go chop outside before im go tell me say na till im reach house before e go chop"

She also add am say her husband neva dey sick since dem marry, even im neva get headache."

Nothing wey dem go tok about my husband health wey I no sabi because im be pesin wey no dey hide anytin about im health to me.

Di Osun high court don deny bail application fr Rahmon Adedoyin and six others wey dem arraign ontop eleven count charge wey de bother on murder, felony, conspiracy, perversion of justice among others.

Wetin happun for court?.

Di trial start immediately afta di presiding judge, Justice Adepele Ojo don decline di bail applications of di suspects dem allege say e get hand for Timothy Adegoke death.

Dem call three witnesses to present both oral and written evidences wey di court admit.

Di first witness dem call to present her evidence and later cross examined na cousin to di deceased, one miss Adetola Adewoyin, one corps members wey dey serve wit di Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke.

Court mark Adewoyin evidences as exhibits 1&3.

Second witness na di wife of di deceased, Bolatito Victoria Adegoke

Di third person dem admit for evidence afta cross examination na one elder brother of di deceased, Olugbade Adegoke.