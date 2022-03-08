BRT kidnap in Lagos: Arrested driver of bus wia Bamise Ayanwole miss give account of wetin happun

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/TVC

Di driver of di Lagos state Bus Rapid Transit, BRT wia dem allegedly kidnap and murder 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwole don give account of wetin happun dat night.

Im tok afta police confam im arrest by di Department of State Services, DSS on Monday, 7 March 2022.

Dis na afta police bin confam di death of 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwole wey bin miss since 26, February 2022 afta she enta di Lagos goment BRT busfrom Ajah area to Oshodi area of di state.

Di driver for im own account of di tori don deny say e get hand for Bamise death.

Driver tori of wetin happun

For inside video wia one tori pesin dey ask am question for wia dem detain am, di driver of di BRT bus wey still dey in im dark and sky blue driver uniform wey dey crested wit Lagos state logo tok wetin happun dat night.

"Why I run sir? Wen those guys show me di weapon as I was saying sir, I no fit be myself anymore. I become afraid, so whatever di man on gun tell me to do na im I dey do. Wen I follow dat Carter Bridge, afta dat overhead bridge, dem order me to stop dia, and wen dem order me to stop, dem say make I open di door, wen dem come down, dem come start to dey drag her down.

Wen I see say she dey cry for help, actually, I dey helpless. So I bin dey tink say she dey inside di vehicle, holding di iron, so I move on, I leave her for dat scene, I never know say dem drag her down already. I no get connection wit anyone of dem, e bin just passenger, I no get connection wit dem." Di driver tok.

How e allegedly happun

According to di police, di incident allegedly happun on 26 February, 2022 wen Bamise board di BRT bus from Chevron bus stop, Lekki for Lagos, South West Nigeria. Di BRT bin dey go Oshodi around 7:00pm in di evening.

Di young lady wey be fashion designer also do video wit her friend wen she sense say some tin wan happun to her.

For di video wey she do wia she speak Yoruba she say, "na three men and one woman dey inside di bus. Di woman sidon for back."

Zooming-in di phone camera she say "dat na di number of di bus just in case. Please pray for me."

Still for di video di friend wey she tok to advise am to come down for Oworonshoki but nobody know wetin happun afta dat time.

Tori be say di driver of di Lagos state Bus Rapid Transit System allegedly kidnap.

Wetin we call dis foto, Bamise family dey ask di goment for justice

Wetin Bamise family don tok?

Family members of 22-year old Ayanwole Oluwabamise say dia sister no deserve to die.

'Bamise' elder brothers and sister for interview with BBC Pidgin for dia house say dem no believe say she die like dat.

"Goment don fail us," na so di elder sister Omilana Ruth tok.

She say her sister na better pikin wey many pipo dey admire sake of her good character.

Ruth say, "My sister no deserve to die. My sister na good girl and she dey hard working.

"In times of hardship she always dey strong. She sabi pray and she dey accommodating and I dey pray to dey like her. She promise to sew my maternity gown.

"Goment suppose fight for her but dem fail her. She no deserve to di. Goment put me to shame, dis kontri no worth living."

Meanwhile di former oga of di lady wey die, Madam Oni say Bamise na good girl.

She tell BBC Pidgin say Bamise learn under her for more dan three years - and she graduate for September 2021.

According to di madam, Bamise bin get wia she dey work for Lekki wia she plan to upgrade wetin she don learn before.

"Wen we reach police station dem tell us to identify her and afta dat dem reveal to us say di kidnappers cut off some body part of Bamise. Di next morning na im we go see her deadi body for mortuary." she tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Foto wey police release Wetin we call dis foto, Bamise bin just graduate for 2021

Oda cases of pipo wey don miss and dem later find dead

Cases of kidnap don dey on di rise for di kontri and security agencies don make many arrests recently.

Recently, three boys for Ogun State chop arrest after dem allegedly kill dia friend girlfriend for money ritual.

Di three boys include two teenagers and anoda wey dey 20 years.

Wia dis foto come from, other

Also, di case of young Hanifa Abubakar dey court wia three suspects dey face murder charges for Kano state.

Dem dey on trial for allegedly kidnapping and killing Hanifa after police discover her deadi bodi inside Northwest Preparatory school for Kano city.

Wia dis foto come from, Umoh Uduak

Na January Nigeria Police arrest three suspects ontop Hanifa case.

Anoda case na dat of Happiness Iniobong Umoren wey disappear for for days before dem discover say she don die.

On 29 April @UmohUduak begin use #HinyNumoren to announce say her friend dey in trouble and she need help.

Uduak wey her twitter handle be Happiness Activist say her friend tell her say she dey go for one job interview for Airport road on April 29th, and she no return since then.

Few days after, Police say dem dig out Iniobong deadi body afta di suspect allegedly lead dem go di place e bury her.

Wia dis foto come from, BRT

Wetin be BRT?

Lagos Bus rapid transit system (BRT) na transport scheme for Nigeria commercial city.

Goment roll-out di BRT transport scheme for 2008 sake of di increasing population for di state.

According to goment di introduction of di BRT scheme na to fit provide alternative transportation for di state and to also decongest di roads.