International Women's Day 2022: Abbey Yetunde - Di Nigeria Police female officer and current WBF Super Bantamweight Champion wey dey ginger

Every year, di United Nations dey set aside 8 March to celebrate di rights of women wey dem suffer to win - as well as to focus on di challenges wey still dey ahead to end gender discrimination for almost all parts of life.

Na also day to celebrate ogbonge women wey dy do great tins for dia chosen fields and career.

One of such women na Abbey Yetunde.

Plenti women all over di world don chook leg inside sports and dey use am win medals for dia kontris and also put dia name for di world map. Na wetin Abbey don do be dat.

Abbey Yetunde wey plenti pipo dey call "Iron Lady" na young female Boxer for di Nigeria Police Force.

She be di current World Boxing Federation (WBF) Super Bantamweight Champion.

She win di title for London on February 18, 2022 wen she beat Laura Payne from Round one to Round Eight.

Yetunde wey be 26 years old tell BBC Pidgin her tori.

"As I dey fight all di pipo wey follo me go just dey hail me, dey mention my name Iron Lady you are good to go, dat morale ginger me and I happy say I win di fight"

How she take start

Yetunde narrate say she don start to fight before she join di Nigeria Police Force.

She say she like Police well-well and happy say boxing give her di chance to join the force wey she like.

"I start to fight for 2015 and I join some boxing clubs wia I dey train and compete, na from dia I enta Police, so any small-small tournament I dey follow police go and I dey make police proud"

"I join police proper for 2019 afta I don try for like three times, but dat 2019 God say my time to enta don reach"

"Na becos say I be boxer na im make I get di opportunity to enta dis work"

"I like Police well well pass any oda force", she tok.

Yetunde tell BBC Pidgin say her sports no dey affect her work at all.

"My training no dey affect my work and my work no dey affect my training, If I train finish, I go-go house go relax"

Wetin she don win

Yetunde wey be di current World Boxing Federation Super Bantamweight Champion say na four professional fights she don get since she start.

"I don fight four professional fights and I win all of dem three na knockout, one na unanimous decision I take win"

Yetunde dream na to win more championship belts for Nigeria Police Force and her kontri.

"Dis World championship wey I win na just di beginning, I get more more more titles to win for Police."

"One of my happiest moments na wen di Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba decorate me, by bodi sweet me well well, e no easy to get that kain honour"

She also tell BBC Pidgin say she no get any challenge for her work and sports as Police dey support her wit anytin wey she want.

How pipo dey see her?

According to Yetunde, she be pipo friend sake of say she dey friendly.

She add say even as she be boxer, she no dey fight for street.

"Normally, I be pipo friend becos dem sabi say I no dey fight anyhow, so I dey fit play wit evribodi, but dem dey also give me my respect"

"Some boys dey fear me bcos I dey free wit dem but dem dey give me my respect"