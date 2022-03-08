Latest News on Ebonyi state: Why Court sack Dave Umahi, deputy

Federal High Court for Abuja don declare di porting of Ebonyi state govnor and im deputy govnor illegal, null and unconstitutional.

Govnor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state and im deputy, Kelechi Igwe, port from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo make di judgement on Tuesday based on case wey PDP file to ask for di removal of govnor and im deputy from office.

Umahi wey dey for im second term for office enta office on di platform of di PDP but port go APC for 2020.