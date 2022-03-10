Man for Kano and im four friends dey buried alive for wia dem bin dey help am build house for im marriage

“Dis na di worst disaster wey our village don ever experience, to lose five able young men in dia prime all at once just like dat na something wey never happun to us before and we dey pray make e no happun again.”

Dat na wetin relative of one of di five pipo wey landslide kill over di weekend for Yanlami village for Kano wey dey northwest Nigeria tell BBC Pidgin.

Na just over a month remain for 25 year old Musa Jubril to marry Rabi Tofawa and as tradition for many villages across northern Nigeria im friends come together to helep am build mud house wey im and di wife go stay after di marriage.

Musa Mohammed na im be Jubril father and e tell BBC Pidgin say e dey aware of di plan by friends to helep im pikin and e see dem for night as dem dey plan how di next day go be.

“Na normal tin for our village for friends to come togeda to helep build house wen dia paddy wan marry. In di past, Jubril also helep im oda friends wey marry so now na im turn.”

“Last time wey I see am before dis sad event na in di night on Friday, e come greet me before e go sleep before den, I see im and di friends dey do meeting for outside about how dem go execute di following day plans.”

Mallam Musa wey get six oda children say di death of im pikin touch am no be small but e put am for mind say na wetin God don plan so e no get any oda way for am not to happun.

“Dis na God’s plan im action and as humans, we no fit stop wetin happun. My prayer na for di friends wey die to rest in peace till we meet to part no more.”

How e happun

Wetin we call dis foto, Di ground dem bin dey dig for sand to build house before e bury dem

Hashim Yunusa na friend to Jubril and one of di two eyewitnesses wey see how di whole tin happun and e tok about di tragedy.

“So di plan be say di five of dem go dey inside di hole dey bring out di sand while me and Sani go dey outside dey pack di sand pour inside cart den transport to di site of di building.”

“We don already go drop di first round infact before we go first time we dey even play and tease each oda and as we dey come back for trip two na im we just sight heavy dust na so we rush to di place only to see only one hand all of dia bodies dey covered.”

“Na so we rush enter village go call pipo and before you know pipo don full di place even from neighbouring villages pipo come to helep but unfortunately by di time dem remove dem all of dem don die.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Hashim Yunusa na friend to Jubril and one of di two eyewitnesses

Hashim say wetin happun on dat fateful Saturday morning na something wey e go live with for di rest of im life.

Uncle of Jubril feel say e take fire service officials about one hour to get to Yanlami village and before en villagers don already comot di victims since.

“Na after about one hour dem come and before den, pipo don already comot all of dem from inside di hole.”

Wetin authorities dey tok?

Saminu Yusuf na im be di tok tok pesin of Kano State Fire Service and for statement e tok say, dem receive call about di incident at around 10:32am on Saturday and dem reach dia around 11:05am but unfortunately dem no rescue any victim alive.

“Wetin we do be say we hand over di corpses to Bichi local goment police and village chief of Yanlami.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Wia dem bury dia deadibodi

Di tok-tok pesin also tell BBC Pidgin say di whole incident dey unfortunate but avoidable.

“So wetin we dey warn pipo be say because this tin don happun several instances before, anytime dem wan make hole to dey pack sand make dem avoid packing from only one side because di uneveness go cause one side to fall on dem, so care need to be taken.”

Oda time wey dis kain tragedy happun

Di last time wey similar incident happun in recent time na wen six oda pipo die for Bauli village in a similar way wey Jubril and im friends die.

Di incident happun on 13th of February 2020 as six pipo also dig hole to pack sand wey dem wan use to build house.

Need for action

Sani Musa na social commentator for Kano and e tell BBC Pidgin say na lack of regulation dey make dis kain accidents dey continue to happun.