Nigeria News: Senate reject President Muhammadu Buhari request to amend di Electoral Act 2022

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @TopeBrown

Nigeria Senate don reject President Muhammadu Buhari request to amend di Electoral Act, 2022 on Wednesday.

Last week, President Buhari bin write letter to the National Assembly to ask make dem amend di Act, by deleting Section 84 (12), wey im describe as "defect" wey dey conflict with di existing Constitutional provisions.

Di bill bin scale first reading on Tuesday despite court order wey bar di Senate from taking action.

But majority of lawmakers reject di bill during second reading on Wednesday.

Before di voice vote, many of di lawmakers tok dia mind on why dem dey against di amendment of di Act and ask Senate to abide by di court ruling, wey stop National Assembly from tampering with di electoral law.

According to Section 84 (12), pipo wit political appointment wey wan participate for elections must to first resign dia appointment before dem go fit participate for primary elections.

One Federal High Court for Abuja on Monday bar di President Buhari, di Attorney-General of di Federation (AGF) and di Senate President from tampering wit di Act.

Di judge, Inyang Ekwo, for im decision on di ex-parte application wey Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) file, say di Electoral Act don become valid law and dem no fit amend am without following due process of law.

Di court specifically prevent dem from removing section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act or preventing im implemented for di purpose of di 2023 general elections.

But Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, tok on Tuesday say di court decision no go stop di National Assembly from amending di Electoral Act 2022.