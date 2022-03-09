Plateau state couple death: 'I watch my pikin and im husband burn to ashes' - Mother of victim

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Di late couple

Di mother of di young woman, Mercy Joseph wey she and her husband burn to death inside fire for Plateau state north-central Nigeria say her heart break to pieces as she watch her pikin and husband burn beyond recognition.

Mrs Kaneng tell BBC Pidgin say wen she hear di news say dia house catch fire, she rush enta di area and see pipo dey cry.

Wen she ask of her daughter, dem tell her say make she wait at dat point she try to rush inside di house to rescue her pikin, but di fire service official prevent am and na so she watch di fire burn dem to ashes.

Mercy Joseph and Gideon Pam die on di 3rd of March afta explosion happun for dia house for Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Di couple bin marry for June last year and dem get one baby girl wey just be few months old.

Everi tin burn down except di pikin wey di wife cari go di husband family house dat morning.

Wia dis foto come from, Plateau state Fire Service Wetin we call dis foto, Di victims dia house wey burn

How e happun

Tori be say Pam dey sell diesel for Zawan junction for Plateau state and e don dey di business tey tey.

For dat fateful morning, dem call am to come get more supply of fuel from one filling station.

So e rush back home to get some empty gallons to go buy di fuel.

But as e dey empty some of the gallons, all of a sudden, fire come break out for di kitchen and trap Pam.

Wen di wife come house and see di situation, she jump into di fire to rescue her husband and na so she too come trap.

Di Plateau State Fire Service wey wey come quench di fire confam di tori to BBC.

For dia statement, dem di advice pipo make dem no store oil product for house. Oga Anzolo Epaphras say dem still dey investigate to know how di fire take start.

Wia dis foto come from, Plateau State Fire Service

'We tok some days before she die'

Madam Kaneng tell BBC Pidgin say Mercy na her first child and dem bin tok some days before she die.

"For Christmas, she and her husband ask me make I no cook Dem fry meat and cook come give me wey I share wit my friends.

As I dey now, my all and all don go - dem for just allow me go inside di fire and burn wit dem," she cry.

Wia dis foto come from, City People Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos state goment cut warning give citizens recently wen video wey show as dem dey share fuel as souvenir for one party go viral for social media

Fuel Scarcity palava for Nigeria

Fuel scarcity wahala don dey bite hard for many state of Nigeria for di past few months.

Long queues for filling stations across di kontri don be di order of di day.

Sotey allegation dey say some filling station dey sell above di pump price wey goment give.

As long queue resurface for filling stations - na so pipo wey dey sell for jerrycan line up for roadside to sell for high price for those wey no fit wait for line for several hours.

Many of dem see am as time to make quick gain and dem go buy di fuel from filling stations and store am to sell to desperate motorists.

Di Nigeran petroleum regulatory authority don warn filling stations against dia style to sell to dis illegal trader but di warning dey fall for deaf ears.