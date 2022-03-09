Ukraine-Russian war: Olena Zelenska, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky wife profile

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Olena Zelenska use her social media profile to highlight wetin dey happun for Ukraine

Wen Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receive offer to leave di kontri for di start of di Russian invasion, im response na:

"I need ammunition, no be ride,". Im decide to stay but im no stay alone - im wife stay too.

Di couple, along wit dia 17-year-old daughter and nine-year old son don remain for di kontri, together.

Wen di president bin say im family don become Russia next target, afta im, di attention shift to di first lady.

Dat time her location remain top secret for security reasons.

Who be Olena Zelenska?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di two meet for university as she dey study architecture

From her wia she dey jeje, Olena don use her social media profiles to highlight di suffering of Ukrainians.

Di First Lady of Ukraine don also use am to shed light on di rapidly changing situation for di kontri.

"At least 38 children don already die for Ukraine and dis figure fit dey increase dis very moment sake of di shelling of our peaceful cities."

Na wetin she write on Instagram, wia she get over two million followers.

"We need corridors for di hottest cities for Ukraine right now! Hundreds of children die for basements without food and medical care."

She also tok di same tin her husband don dey tok.

(Humanitarian corridor na temporary route or area, wey dey allow di safe movement of civilians or refugees out of conflict zones and di passage of humanitarian aid).

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, The 44-year-old study architecture and law for Kryvyi Rih National University

Olena grow up for Kryvyi Rih, one city for central Ukraine, wia her husband also grow up.

Di 44-year-old study architecture and law for Kryvyi Rih National University.

But later change course to pursue screenwriting alongside her husband, one budding comedian and law student.

How Olena Zelenska and President Volodymyr Zelensky meet?

Wia dis foto come from, Olena Zelensky/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Olena work as a screenwriter for di comedy group wey make her husband famous

Di couple don sabi each other since university.

Dem marry for 2003, afta dem date for eight years, and one year later dem born dia daughter, and dia son for 2013.

She don work as screenwriter for di comedy group wey make her husband popular.

Before di invasion, she divide her time between her role as first lady and her job at Studio Kvartal 95, one production company wey Zelensky co-found.

For 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky unexpectedly become president, wey launch her into di public eye. Im go from actor and comedian wit no experience for politics to leading di kontri.

"But I prefer to stay backstage. My husband go always dey on di forefront, as I feel more comfortable in di shade. I no be di life of di party, I no sabi tell jokes," she bin tell Vogue at di time.

Olena Zelenska role as Ukraine first lady

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Olena don meet world leaders and royals and be ogbonge campaigner for women rights

Since she become a first lady, Olena don meet world leaders and royals and be ogbonge campaigner for women rights, reforming di kontri nutrition system for schools.

She don always be advocate for celebrating Ukrainian culture through her work to spread di Ukrainian language across di world.

Now as her kontri dey at war wit Russia, she don use her platform to address di world media.

For one open letter, to mark International Women's Day (8 March), she condemn di "mass murder of Ukrainian civilians" despite Russian efforts to portray di war as a "special operation".

She focus on child casualties, dey mention di names of three children wey don die for di bombardments.

She say Ukraine wan peace but go defend im borders and im identity.

During di invasion, Olena bin don dey post messages of support for Ukrainians on social media.

She don express how she admire di different roles women don play for di war effort, from those on di frontline, to women for bomb shelters dey give birth or caring for children.

"I once write say e get two million more women for Ukraine pass men. Just statistics.

"But now e dey take on a whole new meaning because e mean say our current resistance also get one particularly feminine face," She post.

As di war no show any sign say e go end, e dey most likely Olena go continue to use her platform to also tok directly to world leaders, wit one recent social media post dey call on di West for help: