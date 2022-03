How rogue police behind bullion van robbery pay tribute to fellow officer wey dem kill last year

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reindorf Gyimah/Facebook

Ghanaians dey inside state of shock after news emerge say some police officers dey behind de series of bullion van robberies.

But new information about how one officer who play key role in de robberies, enter Facebook to mourn de death of officer wey dey protect de bullion van dey burst mind.

One of de suspects, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah wey police name as part of de bullion van robbers bin share condolences message give Constable Emmanuel Osei.

Dis be after dem kill am for Adedenkpo, Jamestown inside Accra.

"U still dey in my heart forever"

Wia dis foto come from, Reindorf Gyimah

Evidence of de Facebook post wey rogue officer, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah share Facebook pop up.

"U still dey ma heart forever. Jag guide ur soul. Rip Osei" he write for July, 2021.

De policeman wey share message of condolences give Constable Emmanuel Osei who dem kill during dia bullion van robberies also die.

Dis be after police announce say he die during shootout.