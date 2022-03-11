ASUU strike update 2022: Latest on Academic Staff Union of Universities one month old action and wen e go end

10 minutes wey don pass

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU bin begin a one month warning strike for February 14 2022 to demand for beta condition of service wey dem agree for 2009 agreement.

Dem also want di goment to shaperly approve dia payment system wey dem call University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) to take pay dem salary instead of di IPPIS wey goment dey use.

Di strike don make many students siddon for house and student unions don enta street to protest di crisi wey no gree end.

By next week Monday, 14, March 2022, di one month wey ASUU give goment to meet dia demand go reach, di kwesion wey many student dey ask be say wetin go happun next.

We don summarise wetin don happun so far and wetin fit happun next for dis tori.

Wetin don happun so far?

Since di strike, delegation from both ASUU and goment don meet up to two times for di ministry of Labour and Productivity to iron out di issues and find solution to am.

On di 2009 agreement, di Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu don set up committee to renegotiate di 2009 agreement between di federal goment and ASUU.

Di committee dey expected to turn in dia report in six weeks fromdi time of dia inauguration.

For 2009, di goment agree wit ASUU say dem go review dia condition of service everi five years .

Di condition of service include di salaries and allowances of di lecturers dem.

Anoda tin wey dem don chook eye on top na di review of di payment system.

Di Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa don tell tori pipo say di UTAS fail integrity test and dat dem dey wait for ASUU to upgrade dia payment system and send am back to dem.

Oga Inuwa say till date, ASUU neva return di upgraded version to dem to consider and certify weda e dey okay.

On earned allowance, di minister of Labour and Productivity say dem no get any problem wit dat one and dat wetin remain now na to reconcile di payment wey dem make to di university system in batch and afta dat one, di Minister of Finance go look for di remaining moni to pay even though di federal goment no get moni.

Nigeria Labour minister Chris Ngige also ask di Nilgerian Labour congress to advise ASUU make dem call of strike as dem no give adequate notice before dem embark on strike wey dey against di trade Dispute Acts.

NANS vs Education minister drama

Anoda tin wey don make headlines in di last three weeks na di drama wey happun between some representatives of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and Nigeria Minister of Education

Di Nigeria minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, waka comot meeting wit some representatives of NANS for Abuja, di kontri capital.

NANS dey vex say na students dey suffer pass weneva ASUU strikes dey happun and dem bin don promise to do protests across di kontri.

Wetin go happun next wit ASUU stike and wen e go end?

Di ASUU president, Prof Emmanuel Asodeke bin para for di last meeting say dem don tire for all di MOU wey goment want dem to di sign and dat wetin Nigeria pipo want na action from di goment.

E say moni wey dem gatz use to fund education, dem don lose am to oda kontries as Nigerian students dey run to oda kontries to go school.

Oga Asodeke say on di issue of di 2009 agreement, dem don finish work on di mata from dia side and dat dem dey wait for goment to finalise dia own make dem sign

And dat as e dey now, need no dey to di form anoda committee wen dem don agree on on terms before.

On di UTAS, e say di goment dey lie and dat dem don meet di goment and dem don begin dey do di proper tin.