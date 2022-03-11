Korra Obidi and Justin Dean marriage - Wetin dey happun?

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi dey trend afta one post wey her husband Justin Dean do wey e say im wan divorce im wife of four years.

Di couple bin marry for December 2017 and don get two pikin dem June and Athena.

Dis tori dey comot just one week afta she bin born Athena.

At first pipo bin tink say di mata na joke on top say e even dey dia during di delivery of dia last pikin wey dem do for house. But e come write for Instagram story say no be joke.

For di post wey im put and on since delete, e tok say: "@korraobidi and I dey divorce. It's over! Pesin no go treat me like dis again. I bin do my absolute best to make am work".

E add say "I bin no want dis, I bin do my best. My heart don break. I bin support her, I bin love her. I no deserve di way I bin dey treated." E tok.

Wetin dey happun?

Afta di post wey Dean do to say im marriage over, some oda tins don happun.

Dem don unfollow each oda for Instagram wia both of dem combined get 1.4 million followers.

Korra Obidi meanwhile do one video afta Dean post wia even though she no confam di palava between herself and her husband, she thank her fans dem and tell dem say she go focus all her energy for her new born pikin.

On Friday, Dean bin do one short Instagram Live wey show di couple inside sometin wey be like argument.

E bin dey ask Korra to "repeat it" say make she repeat wetin she just say but Korra ask am "why you dey do dis."

Korra Obidi bin don dey get some form of celebrity status for Nigeria but she blow well-well on-line afta she carry big pregnancy belle go one reality show, "So You Think You Can Dance" to do belly dance.

Di belle for 2019, na dat of June her first daughter.

Di couple don dey do video content for since 2018 for both her dancing career and im chiropractor business.

Who be Korra Obidi?

Korra Obidi na Nigerian singer and dancer wey come from Delta state.

She start to dey sing for 2011 but tok for inside interview say she drop am for 2015 only to pick am up di next year.

Di dance wey she dey specialize in dem dey call am belly dancing.

For 2019, she break di internet afta she carry almost full term belle go di reality show, So You Think You Can Dance to audition. Di audition burst di head of judges but dem advise make she born first before she come back.

She bin tell BBC Pidgin say she and her husband meet for dating site wen she bin dey study for China.

Dem marry for 2017 and dem don born two daughters wey dem call June and Athena Dean.

She recently release book wey she call Korra and The Last Seed of Odinani.

Who be Justin Dean?

Justin Dean wey be American refer to imself as top rated sports medicine doctor.

E bin study im craft for 2016.

E dey work as Performance Therapist and Chiropractor.

For 2017, e bin go Shanghai for China wia im bin work with plenti athletes for di Olympic and National level.

E don also work with di Canadian National Track & Field Team, Nigerian National Soccer Team, Philippines Nation Track and Field Team, and Seattle Reign Professional women's soccer team.