Olubadan of Ibadan Lekan Balogun coronation, biography and wetin you need to know

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Lekan Balogun

Ibadan land dey install Lekan Balogun as dia new Olubadan for Oyo state, south west Nigeria and everything don set for di coronation and dignitaries don land.

Among those present na di Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Oluwo of Iwo, King Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Ekiti State Govnor, Kayode Fayemi and Ogun State Govnor Dapo Abiodun.

Markets for Ibadan land don dey closed sake of the coronation of the new Olubadan.

Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaji Yekini Abass, tok say dem close di markets to prevent traffic congestion and also honour di new Olubadan wey be first class Oba.

Di coronation of di new Olubadan dey happun for Mapo Hall for Ibadan.

How Lekan Balogun take emerge?

Balogun na di Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land wen Oba Saliu still dey alive.

Dem dey rotate di Olubadan throne. Di Balogun system and di Otun Olubadan system na di two line of succession approach wey Olubadan dey take emerge.

Before dem crown Oba Adetunji as di 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, im be Balogun of Ibadan land.

Sake of say na Balogun dem crown as di last Olubadan of Ibadanland, Otun Olubadan na im be di next king.

Di Oyo State Govnor Seyi Makinde na im approve di appointment of Balogun as di new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Who be Lekan Balogun?

Wia dis foto come from, @LekanBalogun

Di new Olubadan of Ibadan land na Nigerian politician, businessman and former senator.

Dem born Lekan Balogun for October 1942.

Balogun serve as board member of several major companies for Nigeria and overseas, especially for di oil, agriculture, trade, management and tourism sectors.

E once serve for various capacities for Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Di new Olubadan get Doctorate, Master's and Bachelor's Degrees for Public Administration, Public and Social Administration, and Economics.

E attend Columbus International University, Brunel University and Manchester University, all di institutions dey for United Kingdom.

Di former senator bin serve as Research Fellow wit di Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Director wit Triumph Newspaper, Kano; Editor of di monthly Magazine - "The Nigerian Pathfinder"

On di political front, Balogun na former presidential aspirant on di platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

E also run as gubernatorial candidate for di PDP in Oyo State.

Balogun later become senator of di Federal Republic of Nigeria for di Fourth Republic.

Ibadan Oyo state - Wetin to know about Ibadan land and dia king

Wetin we call dis foto, Di palace of di Olubadan of Ibadanland

Ibadan na di political capital of present day Oyo State for south west Nigeria.

And na di third largest city by population for Nigeria afta Lagos and Kano.

Di city bin serve as di administrative centre for di old Western Region since di early days of British colonial rule.

Ibadan land don tanda for many 100s of years in history and pipo wey dominate Ibadan na Yorubas.

However, pipo from oda parts of Nigeria also dey live for di city.

Olubadan of Ibadan land na im be di most respected traditional leader for Ibadan land.

Before Balogun, Ibadan land don produce 41 Olubadan. Di last Olubadan reign for five years before im join im ancestors.

Di 39th Olubadan of Ibadanland na Oba Yinusa Ogundipe wey die in 2007 afta im ascend di throne on May 7, 1999.