Bamise Ayanwole: Court remand BRT driver for prison

37 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Andrew Nice don dey remanded for Lagos prison

Di magistrate court for Yaba, inside Lagos don remand Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver Andrew Nice for prison custody till April 11.

Andrew na di BRT driver wey carry di late 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwole from Chevron, Lekki to Oshodi on Saturday, February 26 before dem declare her missing.

Di 47-year-old driver na di major suspect for di killing of Bamise wey be fashion designer.

Police say dem arrest di suspect on Monday afta dem find di bodi for Carter Bridge, Lagos Island.

Lagos police command carri di driver go court on Friday to ask for more time to hold am and complete dia investigation as di normal time to hold pesin under di constitution done elapse.

Magistrate O.A Salawu remand Andrew for police custody for 30 days. Na afta dat time dem go carri di suspect go back to court.

Tori be say Bamise enta BRT bus on February 26, 2022 wen she dey go from Lekki to Oshodi area of Lagos to go see her elder brother Pelumi.

She no reach her destination dat day wey make her family raise alarm.

Her sister claim say Bamise bin dey chat wit her friend wen she sense danger inside di boss. Say she even send pictures and videos before her phone disconnect.

E take about a week before dem police find her deadi body.

How di mata allegedly happun

Wia dis foto come from, Oluwabamise/BRT

Afta dem declare Bamise missing. Dem find her deadi bodi along Carter Bridge for Lagos Island.

Before dem declare di lady missing, she bin enta BRT bus for Lekki. Wen she notice say something fit happun to her inside di BRT bus, Bamise chat wit her friends, send voice notes and video to her.

She tok say "na three men and one woman dey inside di bus. Di woman sidon for back.".

Zooming-in di phone camera she say "dat na di number of di bus just in case. Please pray for me."

Call for justice

Bamise family and Nigerians don call for justice for di fashion designer.

Govrnor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State also assure pipo say goment no plan to cover up di investigation as some pipo allege.

Di govnor tell tori pipo on Tuesday say goment no fit cover up any tin wey concern di killing of di young lady.

"E dey unfortunate. And I don see how pipo dey react and some pipo dey extremely sensational say I wan cover up dis mata. I no go fit do dat kain tin.

"Our own for dis mata na to ensure transparency on dis mata and whoever dem catch go face di full wrath of di Law," di Sanwo-Olu tok.