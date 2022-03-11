Kemi Afolabi: Nollywood actress say she get five years to live sake of incurable disease

5 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, KEMI AFOLABI/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Kemi Afolabi reveal say she get five years to live sake of sat dem diagnose am wit Lupus

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi don tok say her doctor tell am say she get five years to live and she don already live one year out of am.

Di popular actress reveal dis for one video interview she grant Nigerian media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Afolabi tell Jideonwo say dem diagnose am with lupus and di disease no dey curable. She say she don dey manage di disease since she dey diagnosed wit am.

For inside di video, Afolabi break down in tears as she dey share her tori.

Nigerians on social media don chook mouth for di mata since di actress make di big revelation.

Who be Kemi Afolabi?

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, LUPUS: ‘Di disease wit thousand faces’

Kemi Afolabi na actress, script writer, movie producer and director.

Di popular actress read Law for di University of Lagos, Akoka.

Afolabi don act many movies and some of dem na Obinrin Ale, Oreke Mulero, Omo Pupa, Ayomi, Omo Mi, Jenifa, and Gold Statue.

Wetin be Lupus and how dem dey diagnose am?

Di full name na Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

Consultant Rheumatologist and Senior Lecturer for University of Ghana Medical School, Dr Dzifa Dey tok say Lupus na auto immune disorder wey dey make di immune system dey fight imsef and e no dey contagious.

Sake of say e dey systemic, e mean say any organ of di body fit dey affected by dis dysfunction. From skin, to joints, kidney or even di brain.

On an average, studies don show say e dey take 3 to 4 years to diagnose and lupus fit show imsef for plenti ways and dat na why dem dey call am 'disease wit 1000 faces'.

Some Nigerian ladies wey dey live wit di disease follow BBC Pidgin tok how dia symptoms dey be as e be say Lupus symptoms dey different from pesin to pesin.

Moyosore Fagbenro, Oreoluwa, Misyura and Damilola share dia tori to let pipo know say e get one disease wey dem dey call Lupus and wey no get cure.

Fagbenro tok say pipo dey always ask am wed ana fire burn her bodi sake of say di Lupus wey she get dey burn her skin.

"Di first tin wey I notice na say I get one bald patch for my head. So we treat dat one. For 2010, I come notice say I dey get rashes for bodi. As time dey go on, di tin no go down. Na like big big rashes.

"We come tok say make we go hospital. Na den dem start investigation. No be only my skin e affect. E dey affect my lungs, e dey affect my heart as well.

"But because say skin, evribodi dey see skin, dat na why evribodi wen dem see me, dey notice say ah, sometin dey do dis girl, Fagbenro tok.