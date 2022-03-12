Lagos residents gbab dispatch rider wit pikin inside courier box

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba

Residents of Sangotedo area of Lagos for southwest Nigeria don gbab one dispatch rider wey dem allegedly find baby inside im courier box.

Inside one video wey one Twitter user share on di microblogging site, di residents beat di dispatch rider as dem put am ontop anoda okada.

One of di residents point to di child for di video and tok say: "Na dis child im kidnap."

Anoda pesin say: "Nothing wey man no go see o."

Tok-tok pesin for di Lagos State police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu tok for one statement say dem dey aware of di situation despite say di case never dey reported to di police.

"Di Lagos State Police Command dey aware of di video wey dey go viral on social media alleging say dem catch one dispatch rider wit stolen child inside dispatch box.

"Di command go like inform di public say di incident wey dem tok say take for Sangotedo area, Lekki never dey reported to any police station wey go make di police take appropriate action," Ajisebutu tok.

Ajisebutu however tok say di commissioner of police for Lagos, Abiodun Alabi don direct say make dem locate where di dispatch rider dey and also find di parents or guardians of di child so police go fit investigate di incident.

Oda kidnap cases wey shake social media

Cases of kidnap don dey on di rise and recently many Nigerians bin express dia anger on social media after dem find deadi bodi of Bamise Ayanwole along Carter Bridge for Lagos Island days after she miss.

Before dem declare di lady missing, she bin enta BRT bus for Lekki on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Wen she notice say something fit happun to her inside di BRT bus, Bamise chat wit her friends, send voice notes and video to her.

She tok say "na three men and one woman dey inside di bus. Di woman sidon for back.".

Zooming-in di phone camera she say "dat na di number of di bus just in case. Please pray for me."

Recently, three boys for Ogun State chop arrest after dem allegedly kill dia friend girlfriend for money ritual.

Di three boys include two teenagers and anoda wey dey 20 years.

Also, di case of young Hanifa Abubakar dey court wia three suspects dey face murder charges for Kano state.

Dem dey on trial for allegedly kidnapping and killing Hanifa after police discover her deadi bodi inside Northwest Preparatory school for Kano city.

Na January Nigeria Police arrest three suspects ontop Hanifa case.

Anoda case na dat of Happiness Iniobong Umoren wey disappear for for days before dem discover say she don die.

On 29 April @UmohUduak begin use #HinyNumoren to announce say her friend dey in trouble and she need help.

Uduak wey her twitter handle be Happiness Activist say her friend tell her say she dey go for one job interview for Airport road on April 29th, and she no return since then.