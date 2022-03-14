ASUU strike latest update today: Academic Staff Union of Universities extend strike by eight more weeks

14 March 2022, 07:52 WAT New Informate 26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, FESTUS KEYAMO/TWITTER

University lecturers for Nigeria don extend di ongoing strike by anoda eight weeks.

One official of di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) say dem dey extend di strike sake of say goment neva agree to dia demands.

Dis announcement dey come as di one month warning strike wey dem bin announce expire on Monday, 14, March 2022.

Prof. Abdulkadir Muhammad Danbazau, say di decision to extend strike na to allow di union and goment reach agreement in other to avoid any oda strike in future.

E say two months dey enough to for goment to do di right tin on di matter.

Asuu want di goment to shaperly approve dia payment system wey dem call University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) to take pay dem salary instead of di IPPIS wey goment dey use.

Wetin don happun so far?

Since di strike, delegation from both ASUU and goment don meet up to two times for di ministry of Labour and Productivity to iron out di issues and find solution to am.

On di 2009 agreement, di Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu don set up committee to renegotiate di 2009 agreement between di federal goment and ASUU.

Di committee dey expected to turn in dia report in six weeks fromdi time of dia inauguration.

For 2009, di goment agree wit ASUU say dem go review dia condition of service everi five years .

Di condition of service include di salaries and allowances of di lecturers dem.

Anoda tin wey dem don chook eye on top na di review of di payment system.

Di Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa don tell tori pipo say di UTAS fail integrity test and dat dem dey wait for ASUU to upgrade dia payment system and send am back to dem.

Oga Inuwa say till date, ASUU neva return di upgraded version to dem to consider and certify weda e dey okay.

On earned allowance, di minister of Labour and Productivity say dem no get any problem wit dat one and dat wetin remain now na to reconcile di payment wey dem make to di university system in batch and afta dat one, di Minister of Finance go look for di remaining moni to pay even though di federal goment no get moni.

Nigeria Labour minister Chris Ngige also ask di Nilgerian Labour congress to advise ASUU make dem call of strike as dem no give adequate notice before dem embark on strike wey dey against di trade Dispute Acts.

How students dey react to ASUU strike

Di strike don make many students siddon for house and student unions don enta street to protest di crisi wey no gree end.

Social media users especially students dey express dia anger sake of di strike.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

While some dey call on federal goment to meet Asuu demands, odas want make di union find anoda way to protest.

Oda reactions also show those wey believe dis na di wrong time for Asuu to go on stike sake of say goment officials dey reason politics - 2023 general elections.

Nigeria ASUU Strike 2009 to 2022 timeline

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities, bin begin one month warning strike on February 14 2022 to demand for beta condition of service wey dem agree for 2009 agreement.

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin embark on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

After dem sign anoda MoU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU Strike

ASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike