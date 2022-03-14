Babatunde Kewejo no get legs but dey drive taxi for Ibadan

22 minutes wey don pass

"If anybodi tell me say I go be taxi driver, I no go believe, but hustle na hustle".

Dis na di words of Babatunde Kewejo wey be Amputee taxi driver for Ibadan, Oyo State.

Babatunde wey dey 39-years-old say "learn how to drive by himself for di year 2000."

Even as im no get legs, im dey use e crutches take match break and accelerate while im dey drive around di southwestern Nigerian city.

Di father of two graduate from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology for 2009 wia im study transport management.