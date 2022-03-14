ASUU strike update latest: Academic Staff Union of Universities give reason for extending strike by two months

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Asuu

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) don give reasons why dem extend dia strike by eight weeks.

Di lecturers for statement wey dem release for Abuja on Monday say demo no like as dem dey keep sudents for house.

"We no like di casual attitude of rich pipo for Nigeria towards di proven path of national development wey be education," Prof Emmanuel Osodoke tok for statement.

For di statement wey Asuu release say di National Executive council resolve say;

Failure of federal goment to implement di Memorandum of action dem sign wit Asuu for 2020.

Refusal of goment to approve di use of University Transparency and Accountability solution (UTAS) payment.

Dem dey disappointed say goment dey handle Asuu strike matter casually.

Earned allowances.

State Universities.

Promotion arrears. Withheld salaries and non-remittance of third party deducations.

Appreciate di efforts of pipo wey don try intervene for di matter but Asuu no get any oda means to make sure goment honour dia agreements.

Asuu say di roll-over strike go continue for di period of eight weeks until federal goment meet dia demands.

Wetin don happun so far?

Since di strike, delegation from both ASUU and goment don meet up to two times for di ministry of Labour and Productivity to iron out di issues and find solution to am.

On di 2009 agreement, di Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu don set up committee to renegotiate di 2009 agreement between di federal goment and ASUU.

Di committee dey expected to turn in dia report in six weeks fromdi time of dia inauguration.

For 2009, di goment agree wit ASUU say dem go review dia condition of service everi five years .

Di condition of service include di salaries and allowances of di lecturers dem.

Anoda tin wey dem don chook eye on top na di review of di payment system.

Di Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa don tell tori pipo say di UTAS fail integrity test and dat dem dey wait for ASUU to upgrade dia payment system and send am back to dem.

Oga Inuwa say till date, ASUU neva return di upgraded version to dem to consider and certify weda e dey okay.

On earned allowance, di minister of Labour and Productivity say dem no get any problem wit dat one and dat wetin remain now na to reconcile di payment wey dem make to di university system in batch and afta dat one, di Minister of Finance go look for di remaining moni to pay even though di federal goment no get moni.

Nigeria Labour minister Chris Ngige also ask di Nilgerian Labour congress to advise ASUU make dem call of strike as dem no give adequate notice before dem embark on strike wey dey against di trade Dispute Acts.

How students dey react to ASUU strike

Di strike don make many students siddon for house and student unions don enta street to protest di crisi wey no gree end.

Social media users especially students dey express dia anger sake of di strike.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

While some dey call on federal goment to meet Asuu demands, odas want make di union find anoda way to protest.