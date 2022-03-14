Abba Kyari wife slump for court as judge adjourn husband case

Di Federal high court for Abuja don adjourn till 28th of March for ruling on di bail application wey deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari and four oda police officers dem file.

On March 8, Kyari and four oda police officers bin plead not guilty to eight count charge of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms and unlawfully tamper wit 21.25kg worth of cocaine.

Justice Emeka Nwite afta im hear argument on Mahmoud Magaji say di offence wey dem catch Abba Kyari for na bailable offence.

Kyari lawyer also argue say Kyari need time for im counsel to discuss wit am freely and prepare am for im defence for court and dat if im dey for NDLEA hand, dat one no go fit dey possible.

E say di NDLEA neva give am enough time to relax and reason im case well well and dat as e be now, im rights need to be protected.

Di lawyer of di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Joseph Sunday urged di court to deny di suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, bail.

Di agency for 21 paragraph counter-affidavit wey dem lodge before di court, insist say Kyari posed a flight risk - dis wan mean say e fit interfere for di case .

NDLEA also tell court say Kyari, wey head di Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, fit escape from di kontri and make himself unavailable for trial, if dem release am from custody.

Anoda ting wey happun for court be say Abba Kyari wife slump immediately afta di court proceedings.

Kyari wife wey wear black sari bin dey go hold her husband before she begin dey gasp for air.

Some relatives wey yarn wit BBC Pidgin say na asthmatic attack.

How Abba Kyari NDLEA mata take happun

NDLEA allege say di mata start on Friday, January 21, 2022, wen DCP Kyari make call to one of di NDLEA officers for Abuja for 2:12 pm. Wen di officer return di call two minutes later, Kyari inform am say e dey come to see am to discuss one operational mata afta Juma'at service.

"E show for di agreed venue of di meeting with di officer and go straight to di koko of di mata.

Na like dis: Im team bin gbab and arrest some traffickers wey come into di kontri from Ethiopia with, according to am, 25kg of cocaine.

E propose a drug deal wia im and im team go take 15kg of di cocaine and leave 10kg for di prosecution of di suspects wey dem arrest with di illicit drug for Enugu. In di meantime, di cocaine wey dey dia hand go dey replaced wit fake one wey worth 15kg. E ask di NDLEA officer to ask im men for di FCT Command, to play along too."