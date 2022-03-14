Osondu Igwilo: How EFCC arrest alleged 'catcher' wey FBI declare wanted in 2018

14 March 2022, 20:56 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, EFCC

Nigeria corruption police wey be Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) say dem don arrest one Osondu Igwilo wey be suspected International "catcher".

EFCC gbab Osondu wey don dey ontop FBI list since 2018 and three oda pipo for alleged one hundred million dollars fraud.

Na on Thursday March 11, 2022 dem arrest Osondu and im members for one studio for Sangotedo area for Lagos State, southwest Nigeria.

Wetin Osondu and im "catchers" gang dey allegedly do?

According to EFCC di criminal gang allegedly dey into fraud, money laundering, and identity theft to di tune of one hundred million dollars.

Dem allegedly dey involved for advanced fee scheme like fake promises say dem go fund di investment of individuals.

Dem also impersonate some of di United States of America, USA bank officials physically and through internet.

Osondu na di alleged ring leader of International investment scam.

Osondu criminal record for United States

No be today Osondu and im gang members mata start.

FBI afta dem investigate am charge Osondu go court for di Southern District of Texas, USA for December 18, 2018 afta e allegedly defraud pipo for more dan twenty kontris of more dan sevem million dollars.

Di scam allegedly be say e dey tell im victims say dem need to pay certain amount of money before di US bank fit fund dia investments.

Di money wey e make through di process e launder am through US bank accounts come divert am back to im gang members for Nigeria.

E also dey send wayo emails to im potential victims wia e dey offer dem fake investment funding on behalf of BB&T Corporation and US bank headquarters for North Carolina.

Wen im victims don dey interested, Osondu go send US citizens wey him don recruit over di internet to pose as representatives of di corporation to meet dem to sign investment agreement.

E dey allegedly also use fake documents from local US Consulate or Embassy wit fake US seals to deceive im victims wey dey oda kontris.

Na on December 2016 na im dem lay complaint against am for court.

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

Oda alleged fraudsters wey dey FBI list wey EFCC don gbab.

For August 2019 di Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) arrest one suspected internet fraudster wey dey for di US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wanted list.

Dat year EFCC say na for for Ilorin, Kwara State na im arrest Joseph Oyediran wey dem accuse say put hand for internet mago-mago.

EFCC and FBI joinbodi to recover $314,000 and N373m from yahoo-yahoo.

EFCC dat time tok say di Investigation dem conduct na im expose Joseph Oyediran.

"Investigation wey EFCC conduct reveal say Joseph don benefit about N60 million from di loot through western union transfers."

Anoda suspect na female cyber fraudster wey dey Federal Bureau of investigation, FBI list na im EFCC gbab for Benin City, Edo State for 2019 too.

Na under before before oga Mr Magu naim dem arrest her.

She bin dey involved in obtaining stealing People's identification information wey she go forward to her American collaborator.