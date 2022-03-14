Ukraine war: Pregnant woman and baby die afta Ukraine hospital attack

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Evgeniy Maloletka

One pregnant woman wey wound afta Russia bomb one Ukrainian maternity hospital don die along wit her baby, report tok.

Images show her on one stretcher following di air strike in Mariupol last Wednesday, wey kill at least three other pipo.

Afta dem attack wia she suppose give birth, dem carry her go anoda hospital.

She born her baby through Caesarean section, but show no signs of life.

Di surgeon, Timur Marin, tell tori pipo for Associated Press news agency say di woman pelvis don dey crushed and her hip dey detached.

Medics say as dem dey try to save her life, she realise she dey lose her baby and shout, "Kill me now!"

Wen it became clear to dem say di child don die for her belle, dem try to bring di mama back to life, but realise afta 30 minutes say e dey hopeless.

Doctors say dem no get time to take di woman name before her husband and father come carry her body.

Dis one mean say she no end up for one mass graves wey dem dig for victims of di Russian shelling of di city, dem add.

One Ukrainian presidential adviser say more than 2,500 residents of Mariupol na im Russians don kill.

Pipo wey manage to escape di city, for southern Ukraine, don tell BBC of desperate scenes dia afta Russian forces intensify one siege.

Father Pavel Komashevsky, one priest, say dem don bomb residential areas day and night, wit jets roaring overhead and missiles detonating.