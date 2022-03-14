Why some states for Nigeria dey experience blackout

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Power distribution companies for Nigerian don complain say moni pipo dey pay for light dey small

Nigeria electricity national grids don collapse and some parts of di kontri don enta darkness.

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) say di kontri experience total system collapse wey cause voltage collapse for some parts of di grid at 10:40 am on Monday.

Two electricity distribution companies, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP), Kaduna Electric and di Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) say dem dey experience power outage.

E no dey clear wetin cause am but EKEDP say dem dey closely monitor di situation wit dia TCN partners to determine di cause and a timeline for resolution.

Kaduna Electric also announce say di power outage dey shele for dia franchise states sake of system collapse of di National Grid.

Meanwhile for statement signed by Head of Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution, Emeka Ezeh, say :" we wish to inform our esteemed customers for di South East of one general system collapse wey happun on Monday, 14th March, 2022 for 10:40 am.

Dia reason na sake of loss of supply wey dem dey currently experience across di network.Which area dey affected?

Enugu Electricity Distribution say di power outage go affect customers for:

Abia,

Anambra

Ebonyi

Enugu

Imo States

How long di power outage go last?

E no dey clear but Enugu Electricity Distribution company say e dey on stanby as e dey wait signal from di National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply.

E don happun before

Dis no be di first time wey di national grid go collapse,

For May 2021, di Nigeria electricity national grids bin collapse and some parts of di kontri don enta darkness.