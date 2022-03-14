Dem no kidnap pikin dem find inside dispatch rider box - police

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba

Police say di pikin wey pipo find inside dispatch rider box for Lagos no be kidnap victim.

Di command also clarify say di intention of di dispatch rider wey crowd catch for Sangotedo area of Lagos southwest Nigeria no be to tiff di pikin.

Authorities say di mama of di pikin dey aware of who tin.

"Wen we contact di pikin mama Lovina Biturs she confam say true true pesin carri di baby comot," according to Kunle Ajisebutu, Lagos police tok-tok pesin.

How di matter bin happen

Residents of Sangotedo area of Lagos bin gbab one dispatch rider wey dem allegedly find baby inside im courier box.

Inside one video wey one Twitter user share di residents beat di dispatch rider as dem put am ontop anoda okada.

One of di residents point to di pikin for di video and tok say: "Na dis pikin im kidnap."

Anoda pesin say: "Nothing wey man no go see o".

For statement di police release on Monday, tok tok pesin Adekunle Ajisebutu say no body steal di baby and no be inside di box dem find am as di crowd bin allege.

According to di mama, di ten months old baby dey fond of di dispatch rider wey be dia relative and Neighbour.

She say di baby bin dey cry wella wen di dispatch rider bin wan go do pick up around dia neighborhood, so to calm di baby, di mama allow di rider to carri di baby go wia e wan go.

Tori be say pipo see di dispatch rider wit di baby around Ajah area, dem become suspicious and conclude say e be like im steal di baby.

Oda kidnap cases wey shake social media

Cases of kidnap don dey on di rise and recently many Nigerians express dia anger on social media after dem find deadi bodi of Bamise Ayanwole along Carter Bridge for Lagos Island days after she miss.

Before dem declare di lady missing, she bin enta BRT bus for Lekki on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Wen she notice say something fit happun to her inside di BRT bus, Bamise chat wit her friends, send voice notes and video to her.

She tok say "na three men and one woman dey inside di bus. Di woman sidon for back.".

Zooming-in di phone camera she say "dat na di number of di bus just in case. Please pray for me.

"Recently, three boys for Ogun State chop arrest after dem allegedly kill dia friend girlfriend for money ritual.

Di three boys include two teenagers and anoda wey dey 20 years.

Also, di case of young Hanifa Abubakar dey court wia three suspects dey face murder charges for Kano state.

Dem dey on trial for allegedly kidnapping and killing Hanifa after police discover her deadi bodi inside Northwest Preparatory school for Kano city.

Na January Nigeria Police arrest three suspects ontop Hanifa case.Anoda case na dat of Happiness Iniobong Umoren wey disappear for for days before dem discover say she don die.

On 29 April @UmohUduak begin use #HinyNumoren to announce say her friend dey in trouble and she need help.

Uduak wey her twitter handle be Happiness Activist say her friend tell her say she dey go for one job interview for Airport road on April 29th, and she no return since then.