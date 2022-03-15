Woman paraded in Anambra: Stripping of widow naked for Anambra state - Wetin we know

"Fear and shame no go allow me fit stay for my village again. I need to comot go anoda place."

Dat na wetin Ajuese Obiora tok afta authorities rescue her from village mob wey naked her.

Ajuese tell tori pipo say wetin community pipo including her in-laws do her no make sense and she no get choice dan to relocate from di community.

Last week video emerge for social media wia crowd of pipo carry leave dey follow one naked woman for back.

E later come out say di woman for di video na Ajuese Obiora.

Di incident happun for Eziagulu-Otu, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Council for Southeastern Nigeria.

Tori be say di crowd wey dey flog di middle aged woman na her in-laws and community pipo wey accuse of committing adultery wey lead to her husband death.

'All di accusation na lie'

Ajuese, during interview wit tori pipo say true-true she sleep wit anoda man "but my husband dey aware".

She also say no be wetin she do kill her husband becos e bin dey sick for some time before e die.

She say becos of dia childlessness inside marriage of eight years her husband give am chance to look for man wey go impregnate her - "no be abomination for Aguleri to do kain tin as long as my husband dey aware.

"I dey sure say my husband tell my in-laws but e be like say dem no like di man wey choose. So wen my husband die dem come begin accuse me of adultery.

"All of dem know say dia broda dey sick. Dem also know di stress wey I go through to make am well.

"Na solution wey we dey find make I carry am go dibia (herbalist) wey tell me say na pipo wey dey close to am poison am."

Ajuese Obiora say pipo know say she no be barren becos she don born before fore her husband wen dem first marry "but di pikin die".

First Lady, Oduah, Odas react

Wia dis foto come from, ABS Wetin we call dis foto, Commissioner For Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue visit Aguleri

Di video of di woman wey gop viral on social media draw reactions from many users including authorities.

Some influential women for Anambra state wia di incident happen also react to di incident.

"How pesin go subject a fellow human being to such debasing treatment for dis 21st century? I dey vex becos na clear betrayal and insult to di values of our society," na so Ebelechukwu Obiano, di Wife of Anambra state govnor tok.

For her side di former Minister of Aviationa and Senator representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah wonder why pipo no understand say women need protection.

"I don alert security agencies to get to di root of di matter.

"I go take di woman and make sure say she get better medical attention after which I go make sure say she make am for dis life," she tok.

Lady Ndidi Mezue, di Commissioner for Women Affairs don also visit Ajuese to assure her of goment protection.

Wetin police tok

Di police for Anambra state say dem don arrest some suspects in connection to di incident.

Dem say dem dey look di video in search of more faces wey dem go catch.

Tochukwu Ikenga, tok-tok pesin for di command for statement say though community don already bury di man before di video begin trend, police go still investigate di matter.

According to Ikenga, "Di Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng while describing di act as barbaric.

"We don already arrest one suspect e don order di immediate study of di video wit di aim to identify di suspects, arrest and bring dem to book."

Gender-based violence for Anambra state

Di traditional ruler of Aguleri condemn wetin happun.

Igwe Micheal Idigo wen e receive Anambra state goment officials on di matter say no be dia culture to molest any human being.

E say im cabinet members and di ruling council for di community dey meet on how to ensure peace and justice prevail for di matter.

Wia dis foto come from, ABS Wetin we call dis foto, Traditional ruler of Aguleri Igwe Micheal Idigo

For November 2021, di National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) confam high case human rights abuses in Anambra State.

Coordinator of di NHRC for di state, Nkechi Ugwuanyi say ,ost of di cases na gender-based violence.

"80 percent of di cases we receive during our 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence revolve around gender-based violence. Violence wey pipo commit on grounds of gender discrimination.