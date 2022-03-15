Sylvester Oromoni: Enough antibiotics, blood transfusion plus drip for save Dowen College student - Pathologist

Wia dis foto come from, SYLVESTER OROMONI

Di doctor wey carri out first autopsy on late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr say if to say dem give di deceased enough antibiotics, do blood transfusion and give am intravenous fluid, im for still dey alive.

Doctor Clement Vhriterhire tok dis dis one wen e climb witness box on Monday during coroner inquest to give testimony to help confirm wetin really kill di 12-years-old Dowen college former student.

Sylvester Oromoni Jnr die after e fall sick for school and im pipo carri am go house wia dem raise alarm say di boy allegedly chop beating from fellow students before e die. Claim wey di boy school deny.

Im death raise plenti dust both for Nigeria and for social media space.

Lagos state goment set up di coroner inquest to find out wetin really kill di young boy.

On 14 March 2022, Doctor Clement wey dey work for Central hospital Warri, Delta state during di inquest say if to say na im handle di case dat time [wey im dey sick], e for do blood transfusion as last test result on di boy on November 30 show say im bin dey clinically ill and need close monitoring.

E use di opportunity to defend im original statement wey say na chemical intoxication cause di death, e say im give dat statement before di toxicology result rule out di first statement.

Dr Clement say im December 30 final autopsy report show say na pneumonia due to severe sepsis kill di young boy.

According to am, na for 2nd December 2021 police send am notice to come do autopsy on di deceased. By di end of second week of December di results don ready according to am.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Oromoni's allege say dia son no die natural death according to wetin di Lagos State Police command bin tok

As at wen e finish di autopsy, im say e no see anything wey show why di young boy die. Di doctor say im also notice acute lungs injury for im bodi.

“I collect sample from di urinary bladder, blood from di heart, di lungs, di eye, di tongue and di liver sake of say if anything pass through di mouth e go pass through di liver” na wetin doctor Clement tok.

Police later call say di deceased di boy papa don report di matter for Lagos command and oda parties go need dey involved for di autopsy.

Di next pathologist come to Warri say dem go carri di body down to Lagos. Na so dem move di body to lagos for second autopsy.

During cross examination, di magistrate Mikhail Kadiri ask am say “before you start to open di bodi, you see any trace of beating or trauma on di bodi”?

Di doctor wey be di 12th witness to come give evidence before di coroner answer “no, I only notice bruising for di lips, I no even see evidence of significant bleeding or blunt forced trauma”.

Dr Clement add say dem tell am say pipo beat di deceased but dem no tell am say dem give am substance to drink. Say na di papa supply information say di boy drink one kain substance.

Wetin we call dis Video, Sylvester Oromoni wey die afta dem allegedly beat am sake of e no join cult tok how e die

Di doctor add say: “Wen I look im body, I no see any open injury, I suppose see evidence of bleeding for im abdominal cavity, but wen I open im cavities I no see anything like beating”.

Lawyer to di Oromoni family Femi Falana ask di doctor during cross examination weda di boy fit don collect bruises before, di doctor say e dey possible, but add say im no see any ankle injury on di deceased as di second autopsy report from Lagos tok.

Wen di court ask am if e bin dey possible to cure di boy, di doctor reply say “apart from say I be pathologist, I be pastor too.

"I sabi pipo wey bin don collect best of care, but still die”.