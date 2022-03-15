King burnt in Ogun State: Police arrest 11 suspect wey kill and burn King Ayinde Odetola for Ogun state

Police don gbab 11 pipo over di killing of King Ayinde Odetola of Agodo for Ogun state, Southwest Nigeria.

To kill di King, di suspects burn im deadi body inside im car near one bush area for di village.

In a sharp move, police don already carry di suspects dem go court and dem don remand dem for prison.

Di incident happun for Agodo town near Papalanto for Ewekoro Local goment area of Ogun state, southwest Nigeria.

Tori be say plenty boys wey carry gun enta di village on January 24, 2022 go attack di king wey dey repair im brother grave.

Sake of say dem believe say im get 'power' di jaguda pipo no kill am immediately - "dem kill am small small. Na later we see di deadi bodi near bush," one eyewitness tell BBC.

Dem accuse di King say, im allegedly be land grabber na why dem no dey happy wit am.

'Na inside coffin dem hide dia guns'

BBC carry waka go Agodo village come observe say pipo don run comot from di village.

Di eyewitness say na inside coffin di jaguda pipo hide dia guns, "dem arrive like pipo wey dey go burial. Na for front of one hotel dem park and afta dat dem come down, open di coffin to bring out dia guns. Dem enta di place wey di king dey and dem just begin shoot.

"Old, young, men and women don run finish. Na few of us remain," di eye witness add.

But Chief Ajani Sotade, di Baale of di community say di community no dey safe becos pipo don run finish sake of di incident. E want goment to visit di place and assure pipo of dia safety.

"Na only goment assurance go fit make pipo come back," e tok.

How police react

Wia dis foto come from, Ogun Police

Di Ogun state police command say tori say many pipo die for di attack na lie - dem say na only di king die.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, tok-tok pesin for di police say dem neva know why di jaguda attack di community and kill di king.

Oyeyemi say di Commissioner of Police dey on top of di matter.

"Na true say we don arrest some suspects and we dey try get informate from dem. We wan know why dem commit di kain crime.