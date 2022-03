Ghana groom die in car accident on wedding day, bride dey lose her mind

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Mohammed Zakaria

De death of 40-year-old groom who die inside car accident on en wedding day dey affect en bride who family members say no dey fit handle am.

De accident happen after de marriage ceremony happen earlier that morning of Sunday, March 13, 2022.

De groom, Mohammed Zakari Babangida, get accident after he take over driver seat of Ford vehicle from one of de occupants of de car, according to Police.

Shortly after he start dey drive, he lose control, veer off de road land inside ditch on de side of de road.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Wetin we call dis foto, Mohammed Zakari Babangida, di groom wey die on im wedding day

De young man en death according to family relations dey affect de bride, Mariam Osman.

Sister to de groom, Salamatu Zakari talk BBC Pidgin say "she dey make wanna heart sef cut sake of de tin affect am."

"We dey sit with am wey suddenly she stand up, run outside de house enter de road" she reveal.

"We for chase am den bring am back home. We no fit sleep night time, we all make worried" Salamatu reveal.

How accident happen

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Wetin we call dis foto, Di remains of di car wey crash

Police say while on de way driving from Bomfra wey dey Ejisu towards Kumasi, information dem get be say de driver of de Ford Escape dey over speed.

"In de process, he lose control of de steering wheel wey he hit nearby culvert den land inside ditch" Ejisu District MTTD commander, ASP Francis Mireku confirm to Citi News.

De five occupants for de vehicle inside sustain injuries, but de driver who be de groom die shortly after dem reach hospital.

De remaining four occupants however dey on admission dey receive treatment.

Shock for wedding grounds

Family relations talk BBC Pidgin say de news of de accident shock family members.

Sister to de groom den mother of de bride both collapse after news reach dem say de groom dem dey wait for suddenly die in car accident.