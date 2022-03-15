Wike and Obaseki: Phillip Shuaibu comments on PDP integration lead to war of words between Rivers, Edo State Governors

35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Godwin Obaseki and Nyesom Wike

Di exchange of words between di Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki don make pipo wonder wetin dey go on between di two Governors from di Peoples Democratic Party for southern Nigeria.

Di two become close wen Edo State Governor Obaseki defect to di PDP from di APC and make di Rivers Governor di director-general for im second term re-election campaign and dem win di election.

Dia trade of words start wen Edo State Deputy Governor Phillip Shuaibu ask di national leadership of di PDP to fully integrate dia supporters wey follow dem defect from di All Progressives Congress APC to di PDP.

Shuaibu say dia supporters no feel as if dem dey accepted in di Party and dis make pipo to speculate say Obaseki and Shuaibu fit comot from di PDP.

But di Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki say im no go comot from di PDP come add say pipo wey no dey comfortable with im leadership of di Party fit go.

Dis come make di Deputy Governor Shuaibu to say even though im no get plans to leave di PDP but im followers "dey actually think say time don reach for dem to just draw di curtains and leave.

Shuaibu explain say, "we dey tok about harmonisation. Dem refuse to harmonise and for some of us dat one mean say we no dey welcome for PDP.

We no say dismantle or drive evribodi and accept us. We say create room for Anselm Ojezua and create room for X just like we don do for appointments in goment, we don create space for di old PDP we meet and some of dem na Commissioners." Di Deputy Governor tok.

'Take disciplinary action against Shuaibu'

Di Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike say wetin di Edo Deputy governor tok say dem go leave di Party na threat to di PDP and impunity.

Sake of dat, im don write to di National Chairman of di PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, make dem take disciplinary action against di Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu.

'PDP no be your personal property'

But di Edo Governor Obaseki say di personal attacks of Wike against im Deputy Governor dey uncalled for.

Obseki for statement im sign say, "if Governor Wike na pesin wey dey show respect and courtesy to im collegue- Governors, im suppose reach out to me to express im concerns about di views my deputy governor make instead of to go on dis unwarranted public attack."

Di Edo leader say Governor Wike suppose take example from di way di National Chairman of PDP respond to im Deputy and show empathy and consideration.

Obaseki explain say since 19 September 2020, PDP Edo State don register over 500,000 members and till now dem never properly integrate dis new members into di Party after two years.

E observe say "e dey worry us say members of Edo PDP wey dey open to inclusion and support building di Party dey ostracised by a cabal wey Chief Dan Orbih dey lead and im be your [Wike] perpetual guest for Port Harcourt and dem dey use am to destabilise di party for Edo State."

Governor Obaseki come say im Deputy Governor Phillip Shuaibu no threaten di Party as Governor Wike allege but na Wike wey don threaten di PDP at different times.

E come appeal to leaders of di Party to call Governor Wike to order.

'Obaseki na serial betrayer' - Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike come reply Obaseki say im na serial betrayer of pipo wey support im political aspirations.

Wike come apologise to di former National chairman of di APC and former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole for opposing im wen im insist say Obaseki na ungrateful man.

Governor Wike say, “If you go check di DNA of Godwin Obaseki, wetin you go see for dat DNA na serial betrayal and ungratefulness."

Wike explain say di problem for Edo State dey come from Governor Obaseki wey dey ask di National leadership of PDP to dissolve Edo PDP executive wen dem don already elect leaders before im join di party and dem provide a very strong structure for am to win di election.

“I don invest in di party, Rivers State don invest inside am. We don vote for PDP since 1999 till now.

"Ask Governor Obaseki, wetin im don do for PDP? Im don vote for PDP before? Di only election im vote na im own election wen we give am umbrella.

"So who get more stake in PDP? I get more stake, because I always dey support PDP. You never support PDP, rather na wen your godfather pursue you comot and you come kneel down beg us.