UK suspend priority and super priority services for Nigerian students, job applicants and family, wetin e mean

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di United Kingdom Embassy for Nigeria don suspend priority visas for student, work, and family application.

For inside one statement di embassy release on dia Twitter page on Tuesday, March 15, dem tok say dis decision na sake of say dem dey give priority to applications made under di Ukraine Family Scheme.

Wetin dis one mean be say Nigerians wey won go school or work for UK or wey won move dia wit dia family no go fit apply for now until wen di UK goment decide say di suspension go end.

"Customers wit standard applications in study, work, and family routes fit experience delays in processing dia application.

"We still dey currently unable to offer PV for visitor applications in Nigeria. Standard visitor visa applications dey currently take an average of six weeks to process," di statement tok.

According to di statement, UK Embassy go contact di applicants through di Visa Application Centre (VAC) wen dia passport do ready for collection.

"Make dem no attend di VAC until we don invite dem to do so," di statement add.

Wetin be Ukraine Family scheme wey cause dis suspension?

Di United Kingdom launch di Ukraine Family Scheme afta Russia invade dia neigbour and force many pipo to run komot from di kontri.

Ukraine Family Scheme dey allow applicants to join dia family members or extend dia stray for UK. Di visa dey free to apply for and e go last for three years.

However, Nigerians wey get medical emergency fit get consideration for visa. But UK Embassy tok say di bar for dis consideration dey high and dem go assess di application on a case-by-case basis.

"If a request dey exceptionally urgent, applications fit contact UK Visas and Immigration for help," di statement tok.

UK don do something similar before?

No be today Nigerians wey won enter UK go dey chop dis kind disappointment.

Last year December, UK bin put Nigeria on red list kontris - meaning say dem ban di kontri pipo from travelling to UK temporarily sake of Omicron Covid variant.

That time, pipo wey don already get valid UK visa and dey plan to travel to di European kontri no dey allowed to enta di kontri.

Na so di British High Commission on UK visa applications tok inside statement dem release on top dia social media page.

Di statement say UK Visas and Immigration go pause to make decision on visitor visa applications for all red list kontris including Nigeria, until dem lift di travel ban.

"If you apply for visit visa from red list kontris and you meet di UK Immigration Rules, your application go dey paused. You no go receive decision on your visit visa application while di red list restrictions dey in place," di statement tok.

Dem say dis na to support di UK goment aim to protect public health from Covid-19 wey di Omicron variant dey of concern.

For di same December 2021, di United Kingdom Visa and Immigration bin resume to process visitor visas for all kontris wey bin dey dia red list.