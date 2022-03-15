UK visa priority service suspended: Other visa option applicants fit explore after goment suspend priority and super priority visa

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Russian-Ukrainian war don force UK to suspend priority and super priority application for study, work, and family visa.

Di United Kingdom tok dis one for one statement ontop dia website.

Dis suspension affect Nigerians and pipo from oda kontris wey wan enter UK to go study, work and also relocate wit dia family.

Wetin be di oda option applicants fit explore to enta UK?

Oda option wey applicants fit explore na standard visa but di UK Visa and Immigration tok for inside di statement say standard visitor visa dey currently take an average of six weeks to process.

How priority and super priority visa take different from standard visa?

Priority visa application na service wey allow applicants to receive decision on dia visa application within five working days of dia appointment at di visa application centre.

According to di UK Visas and Immigration, if applicants verify dia identity at a visa application centre and di service dey available in di kontri dem dey apply from, dem fit choose priority service.

Di priority visa service dey available in most kontris.

Super priority visa na next day collection type of visa.

For dis kind visa application, di UK Visas and Immigration go contact you by di end of di next working day afta you provide your biometric information to tell you say your passport don dey ready for collection.

If you verify your identity at a visa application centre and di service dey available in di kontri wey you dey apply from, you fit choose di super priority service wen you dey apply.

You gass check your visa application centre to see if di super priority visa service dey available in di kontri you dey apply from.

Wen di suspension of priority and super priority visa go end?

Although di UK Visas and Immigration no state wen di suspension go end but na sake of Ukraine-Russia war dem take di decision.

And e never clear wen di war go end although di two kontries don do several tok-tok to try find solution.

Di UK goment launch di Ukraine Family Scheme applications in response to di humanitarian crisis wey Russian invasion of Ukraine don cause.

Dis scheme dey allow applicants to join dia family members or extend dia stay for UK. Di visa dey free to apply for and e go last for three years.