Soludo: Di former teacher pikin wey go become govnor today

Victor Ezeama

Broadcast Journalist

one hour wey don pass

On Thursday 17 March, Prof Charles Soludo go dey sworn-in as di sixth executive govnor of Anambra state since Nigeria return to democratic rule for 1999.

But unlike di ceremony wey dey happun on di inauguration of new govnor, Prof Soludo say im own go dey different.

On 10 November 2021 di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare Soludo winner of di Anambra state govnorship election.

Before now, di outgoing govnor Willie Obiano say govnorship inauguration go hold for di 10,000 seater International Conference Centre, Awka.

But di Anambra govnor-elect say e want simple event wey no go get too much crowd.

"Di entire ceremony go last only for about 30 minutes," Don Adinuba, di state Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment tok for statement.

Adinuba say di event go host only 50 pipo, adding say "all di public, traditionally comprising entertainers and di rest wey no dey perform any useful roles no go dey di venue."

How Soludo take become govnor

Wia dis foto come from, Prof Charles Soludo Wetin we call dis foto, Soludo express joy wen e receive im certificate of return afta INEC declare am winner of Anambra 2021 election

Di former govnor of di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) win di governorship election afta e beat several oda strong contenders for di number one seat for Anambra state.

Soludo win 19 out of di 21 local goment area for Anambra state and get 112,229 votes to defeat di oda candidates - PDP come second wit 53,807, APC get 43,285, while YPP get 21,261 votes.

INEC declare Soludo winner afta dem bin suspend announcement of result and pause di process of declaration of di winner of di state govnorship election result until supplementary election hold for di 326 polling units inside Ihiala local goment area.

Di returning officer Prof. Florence Obi bin say e dey important to complete di election for Ihiala local goment based on constitutional provision wey say candidate must win di one quarter, (25%) of di votes cast for two third of di LGAs within a State for Governorship election.

Di supplementary election later happun on Tuesday, 9, November, 2021 for Ihiala.

Challenges for Anambra wey Soludo need address

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Charles Chukwuma Soludo Wetin we call dis foto, Anambra state for south-eastern Nigeria don get five govnors since Nigeria return to democratic rule for 1999 and Soludo go be di sixth wen dem swear am into office on Thursday.

Peoples Democratic Party wey carry second for di 6 November govnorship election for Anambra state say di govnor-elect get plenty work to do.

Chairman of di PDP for di state tell BBC Pidgin say apart from addressing di challenges wey dey face di state, oga Soludo need to make Awka "become proper state capital. No be dis glorified village wey we get."

Innocent Nwobu say di major challenges wey di new govnor go focus on na insecurity, poor infrastructure, lack of modern economic policies, education and human capital development.

According to Nwobu, "Soludo dey come wit very high profile credentials and e don make promises to Anambra.

"Time dey for politics and time dey for governance. We no plan to worry im goment as long as e give us good governance. If e give us good governance everi body go happy.

Wetin Charles Soludo promise say e go do

Wia dis foto come from, ABS Wetin we call dis foto, Outgoing govnor Willie Obiano and incoming govnor Prof Charles Soludo

For wetin im call "The People's Manifesto"; Oga Soludo promise to 'Ndi Anambra'- as im dey call am - dey founded on 4 Pillars.