Soludo: Di former teacher pikin wey go become govnor today
- Victor Ezeama
- Broadcast Journalist
On Thursday 17 March, Prof Charles Soludo go dey sworn-in as di sixth executive govnor of Anambra state since Nigeria return to democratic rule for 1999.
But unlike di ceremony wey dey happun on di inauguration of new govnor, Prof Soludo say im own go dey different.
On 10 November 2021 di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare Soludo winner of di Anambra state govnorship election.
Before now, di outgoing govnor Willie Obiano say govnorship inauguration go hold for di 10,000 seater International Conference Centre, Awka.
But di Anambra govnor-elect say e want simple event wey no go get too much crowd.
"Di entire ceremony go last only for about 30 minutes," Don Adinuba, di state Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment tok for statement.
Adinuba say di event go host only 50 pipo, adding say "all di public, traditionally comprising entertainers and di rest wey no dey perform any useful roles no go dey di venue."
How Soludo take become govnor
Di former govnor of di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) win di governorship election afta e beat several oda strong contenders for di number one seat for Anambra state.
Soludo win 19 out of di 21 local goment area for Anambra state and get 112,229 votes to defeat di oda candidates - PDP come second wit 53,807, APC get 43,285, while YPP get 21,261 votes.
INEC declare Soludo winner afta dem bin suspend announcement of result and pause di process of declaration of di winner of di state govnorship election result until supplementary election hold for di 326 polling units inside Ihiala local goment area.
Di returning officer Prof. Florence Obi bin say e dey important to complete di election for Ihiala local goment based on constitutional provision wey say candidate must win di one quarter, (25%) of di votes cast for two third of di LGAs within a State for Governorship election.
Di supplementary election later happun on Tuesday, 9, November, 2021 for Ihiala.
Challenges for Anambra wey Soludo need address
Peoples Democratic Party wey carry second for di 6 November govnorship election for Anambra state say di govnor-elect get plenty work to do.
Chairman of di PDP for di state tell BBC Pidgin say apart from addressing di challenges wey dey face di state, oga Soludo need to make Awka "become proper state capital. No be dis glorified village wey we get."
Innocent Nwobu say di major challenges wey di new govnor go focus on na insecurity, poor infrastructure, lack of modern economic policies, education and human capital development.
According to Nwobu, "Soludo dey come wit very high profile credentials and e don make promises to Anambra.
"Time dey for politics and time dey for governance. We no plan to worry im goment as long as e give us good governance. If e give us good governance everi body go happy.
Wetin Charles Soludo promise say e go do
For wetin im call "The People's Manifesto"; Oga Soludo promise to 'Ndi Anambra'- as im dey call am - dey founded on 4 Pillars.
- Anambra go become Industrial hub - Charles Soludo say im go position Anambra State to attract industries to take di first mover advantages as dem dey exploit di scale economies of big domestic market of 210 million pipo plus $400 billion worth of economy. Im also promise to give constant power supply, guaranteed security, efficient transportation infrastructure, aggressive investment drive, technology to Anambra wey dem go fund through innovative partnerships.
- Anambra go become digital plus creative capital of Nigeria - Charles say im go invest in relevant infrastructure, bring up programs for digital skill development wey go boost innovation. Im also promise to create jobs, encourage entrepreneurship, enhance social development, plus achieve economic transformation as im goment go create growth for di technology and creative ecosystem.
- E go redefine youth empowerment - Di former CBN govnor say im go provide wealth, create opportunities for youths and boost economic activity for di State. "Our major goal na to redefine youth empowerment and philanthropy beyond immediate consumption to a more productive and impactful programme", im tok.
- Agriculture plus Agro processing - "Di Agriculture sector go continue to be major growth sector for di economy of Anambra State", na so di APGA candidate tok inside di manifesto. Oga Charles say im go implement initiatives wey go helep transform di sector as dem go strongly support agro processing to build robust value chain. Im say dis value chain go encourage active participation of MSMEs.