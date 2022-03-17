Timothy Adegoke update: 'Dem find im bodi inside bloody duvet' - Medical expert

19 minutes wey don pass

Dem find di bodi of Timothy Adegoke wey be MBA student for di Obafemi Awolowo University inside "bloody duvet for one dustbin site along Ile-Ife/Ede road near Obafemi Awolowo university."

Na wetin consultant pathologist, Dr Waheed Oluogun, one of di sabi pipo wey do im autopsy bin tok give Osun State High Court as dem resume hearing on di case on Wednesday.

E tell di court say na one inspector Afeez Olaniyan bin call am make dem dig di bodi of di Timothy comot afta which im elder brother Olugbade Adegoke identify am.

Dr Oluogun say dem find di deadibody with rope wey dem tie for im neck and for im ankles, as maggots bin dey comot from di left side of im head.

"For di site we find dead buried bodi along Ife/Ede road . As we dey examine di bodi, e bin dey wrapped with bloody duvet wey no expose any part. Di bodi dey found with two ropes. Maggots bin dey from around di left side of di head reach di entire left upper limb."

According to Dr Oluogun, na im and six oda pathologists do di autopsy, wey include Pro. E. A Afolayan, Prof. J. Obafunwa, Prof. O. S. Ojo, Dr. A. O. Komolafe, Dr. S. Sometimes, Dr. H. A. Akinyemi.

E say x-ray show fracture for di right thigh bone and clean cut wound wey just dey around di left side of Timothy chest.

E come reveal di cause of death as "severe bleeding sake of severe tromatic injury"

Di court go met again on Thursday di March 17 to hia more on top di mata.

Who be Timothy Adegoke and wetin happun to am

Before im death, Timothy Adegoke na postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Di 37-year-old man wey dey live for Abuja bin travel to Ile Ife on November 5, 2021, to write one examination for di school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State.

Adegoke family declare am missing afta dem no fit reach am and e no show up for di exam wey e go write for di school.

Police find Adegoke deadi bodi about one week afta dem declare say di man dey miss. Dem arrest di owner of di hotel wia Timothy Adegoke bin lodge before dem declare am missing.

Wetin else don happun so far

