National grid collapse: Other sources of electricity you fit use as national grid collapse

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Power distribution companies for Nigerian don complain say moni pipo dey pay for light dey small

Di collapse of Nigeria national electricity grids don leave many Nigerians for darkness.

Electricity consumers for Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan, Anambra go live inside darkness as di national grid don collapse again.

Dis na according to di electricity distribution companies wey dey serve di areas.

Na di second time in two days wey di grid go collapse.

Di collapse dey happun at di same time as di kontri dey battle fuel scarcity.

Dis don make many pipo begin reason alternative source of power for pipo wey dey find stable electricity.

Why some states for Nigeria dey experience blackout

Collapse of national grid na wen imbalance dey for di system - weda for generation plant or distribution plant.

Nigeria electricity national grids collapse on Monday and some parts of di kontri don enta darkness.

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) say di kontri experience total system collapse wey cause voltage collapse for some parts of di grid at 10:40 am on Monday.

Two electricity distribution companies, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP), Kaduna Electric and di Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) say dem dey experience power outage.

Electricity consumers for Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan, Anambra, and some oda states enta darkness afta di national grid collapse again on Tuesday.

Oda sources of electricity

In di middle of di blackout Nigerians wey get di opportunity don fall back on alternative sources of electricity.

Many sources to provide electricity including Solar energy, wind energy, hydro energy, tidal, geothermal energy and biomass energy.

But for na three dey popular pass for Nigeria according to Salahudeen Olalekan tell BBC Pidgin.

Di three na;

Inverter

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Inverter controller

According to di alternative energy engineer e dey necessary for pipo to get solar panel or inverter. Battery inverter dey convert power to wey pipo fit use for dia devices for house.

E say alternative energy dey easy to maintain but e dey expensive

For inverters, "1kva/12volts system wey be one battery system na like N350,000. 1.7kva to 3.5kva na 24volts wit two batteries and di cost na N550,000 while 5kva wey be 48v solar power system na N950,000."

Olalekan say di alternative power dey easy to maintain and e dey "help pesin dey discipline on how to manage electricity.

Solar energy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, View of house wey dey use solar panel

Solar power dey work by converting energy from di sun into power.

Olalekan say solar panel also dey cost like di battery intverter.

"E need sun intensity to work well. Di electricity dey generate through di use of solar panels, wey get different size from residential rooftops to 'solar farms'.

"Di solar panel dey necessary to make di inverter work well especially if pesin dey live for wia light no stabel.

"Di solar panel don cost now sake of di high demand. panel for 250wts wey fit service 1,5kva battery na N50,000 for one and pesin need atleast two to fit get optimum service," e tok.

Generator

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Generator wey dey use petrol

Generator na machine wey dey provide electricity - di machine dey run on petrol or diesel-powered engine.

Di alternative energy engineer say unlike inverter and solar panel, generator voltage no dey constant.

According to Olalekan, "generator good for those wey feel say inverter cost becos di money to set up inverter cost pass to buy generator.

"But di challenge be say say di running cost for generator, cost pass to get inverter." Becos you go dey buy fuel steady and Nigeria currently dey face fuel scarcity palava wey don make di price of petrol go up.

Dis no be di first time

Dis no be di first time wey di national grid go collapse,

For May 2021, di Nigeria electricity national grids bin collapse and some parts of di kontri don enta darkness.