Oliver Barker-Vormawor: Tema High Court grant Ghc2 million bail #FixTheCountry convener

30 minutes wey don pass

Tema High Court for Ghana grant #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor bail after four weeks in police custody for treason felony charges.

De judge, Justice Daniel Mensah grant am bail to de sun of Ghc2 million plus two sureties.

Dis be after wan lawyers pray de court to grant de Cambridge PhD student bail as against claims by state prosecutors who say he be flight risk.

Police arrest Oliver Barker-Vormawor on Friday, February 11, 2022 for Kotoka International Airport after he share post for social media say he go make coup if govment pass e-levy.

Charges against Oliver

Ghana FixTheCountry campaigner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor dey face treasonable felony charge.

Dis be after he make statements which dey suggest say he go make coup if govment pass E-Levy for Ghana.

He appear before de Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14 for de first time after en arrest.

Section 182 (b) of de Criminal Offenses Act dey describe treasonable felony as "attempt to carry out any plan by unlawful means which dey usurp executive power of State."

Police arrest di campaigner sake of post he share on social media which dey suggest say he dey go stage coup if govment pass de e-Levy.

"If dis E-levy pass after dis cake bullshit, I go do de coup myself. Useless army" Mr Barker-Vormawor post read.

But en lawyers carry de matter go Tema High Court to secure bail application on behalf of de activist.