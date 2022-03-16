Vagina ring: What to know about Dapivirine vagina silicone ring and why dis African kontris approve am for women

47 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Local health worker Agnes wit di ring wey dey help women protect demself from HIV

South Africa na di latest kontri to approve di use of di Dapivirine vagina silicone ring for women to use.

Dem design di vagina silicone ring to reduce the risk of HIV infection.

Dis na significant move for a kontri wia nearly two thirds of di new HIV infections dey among women.

Zimbabwe bin approve di use of di ring last year and e don dey on trial for many African kontris including Malawi wia some women bin don already start dey use am.

South Africa Health regulatory authority approve di use of di ring for women wey dey di age of 18 years and above.

However, di roll out go still delay small as health department still dey study di effectiveness of di ring and di cost.

According to UN, na South Africa get di highest number of pipo wey dey live wit HIV for di world.

Wetin to know about vagina ring

Di ring na di first long-acting HIV prevention option wey dem specifically design for women.

Di silicon ring contain HIV prevention drugs. Dem dey insert am into di vagina (so women fit keep am as secret from men)

E dey work by slowly releasing di Antiretroviral dapivirine into di vagina and dem dey replace am every month.

Dr Annalene Nel wey dey lead di clinical trial for di use of di ring for Malawi say women fit insert di ring by demsef and dia patner no go feel am.

Di silicone ring get efficacy - wey mean say e dey work - rate of up to 50 percent.

Trial show say 1 out of 3 women wey use di ring dey protected from HIV.

Dr Annalene say "If we fit reduce di risk of HIV in 1 out of 3 women, dis wan mean a lot"

"For women wey no fit negotiate safe sex, wey no fit negotiate di use of condom, dis fit be dia only option."

She add am say di ultimate goal na to protect women.

Di ring dey provide an alternative to oda products on di market including daily oral pro-phylaxes.