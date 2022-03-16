Ogun state ritual killing: Court release one of di suspects wey allegedly kill dia friend girlfriend for money ritual

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria police

One high court for Abeokuta, Ogun state don release one of di four suspects wey allegedly kill di girlfriend of dia friend for money ritual for Ogun state.

For trial wey happun on Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, court say no evidence show say Waris Oladeinde get hand for di killing.

Ogun State Police Command bin arrest di four suspects, Balogun Mustakeem,20, Majekodunmi Soliudeen,18, Abdulgafa Lukman,19, and Waris Oladeinde,18, on Saturday, January 29, afta dem allegedly burn di girl head afta dem allegedly kill am inside one uncompleted building for Kugba area, Abeokuta.

Before now, one Magistrates Court bin remand di four boys for prison as trial and investigation dey ongoing.

Why dem release am?

Di magistrate, I.O Abudu say dem release Wariz Oladehinde, 18 afta counsel to di goment say make dem set am free.

Magistrate Abudu say dem no see evidence wey show say Wariz get hand for di incident.

Im say police bin don also tok say di suspect no get hand for di killing of Sofiat.

Dem later adjourn di trial to 22 April, 2022.

Court give order make dem return di oda three suspects for prison.

How police arrest di boys wey allegedly kill dia friend lover for money ritual

Police say dem arrest dem for di early hours of Saturday 29th of January 2022 afta di Adatan divisional headquarters receive one information from di head of di community security guard.

Di informate wey di Adatan divisional headquarters receive be say di suspect dey burn something wey dey suspected to be human head inside one local pot.

Afta dem get dis informate, di DPO Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau, quickly lead im detectives go di scene, wia dem arrest di three suspects.

Police bin say di fourth suspect wey happun to be di boyfriend of di girl wey dem kill, escape.

Crimes wey dey related to alleged ritual killing and kidnap for ransom don dey on di rise for Nigeria according to police.

Afta plenti questions from police, di arrested suspects come later confess say wetin dem dey burn inside di local pot na di head of di girlfriend of dia friend wey escape.

Di police claim say di boys confess say na di boyfriend, deceive di girl wey dem identify as Rofiat come wia four of dem for take kill her.

Afta dat, dem come cut off her head and pack di remaining of her body for one sack, and dump am inside one old building.

Di suspects lead policemen to di building, wia dem keep di remaining parts of di body, den police come come deposit am for general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Police also recover di short cutlass and one knife wey di suspects use take cut off di head of di victim.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin be ritual killing

Official statistics for Nigeria indicate say cases of ritual killing don increase in number of missing persons all over di kontri in recent times.

Police dey find some, while for odas, dia search go don dey late. Speculation dey say majority of pipo wey disappear without trace often be victims of ritual killings - wia suspects go abduct victims to collect dia body parts for rituals to make money, charms or even portions.

Oftentimes, dis parts dey dey required by herbalists to make sacrifices wey go give dem power, wealth or even cure illness. But e no dey easy to prove say such sacrifices fit give pesin money or protection.

Police and oda fraud agencies like Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes Commission don increase dia work to go after pipo, mostly young boys wey dey into such.

Why ritual killings dey increase?

Unemployment be major challenge which most Nigerian youth dey face.

Dis unemployment challenge create economic hardships give young people who dey look for get rich quick schemes to escape poverty.

Dis be one of de reasons why ritual killings dey on de rise.

"Di misconception be say once dem use human blood do rituals, dis dey make de vodoo more potent," security analyst Nana Kwaku Bonsam talk BBC.