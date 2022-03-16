Arsenal vs Liverpool: Prediction, head to head and team news

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Arsenal get the chance to close di gap between dem and Chelsea for dia Premier league match on Wednesday..

Liverpool too dey try to close di gap between dem and league leaders Manchester City.

Na for Emirates Stadium e go happun as Arsenal go host Liverpool for dis ogbonge match.

Team tori

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu don return to training again afta im calf injury, dem go still dey check am if e go fit play dis match.

Emile Smith Rowe dey hustle to start di match afta im recover from sickness.

Liverpool go test Mohamed Salah weda im dey fit to play di match today, Mo Salah bin get foot injury for dia match against Brighton wey dem win.

Defender Ibrahima Konate dey kampe to play but Konstantinos Tsimikas and James Milner dey sick.

Head-to-head

Arsenal don win just one of dia past 18 meetings in all competitions (D8 L9), dem beat Liverpool 2-1 for dia house for July 2020.

Arsenal neva score for any of dia last five meetings.

Liverpool fit win three away games against Arsenal back to back to back for di first time.

Na dia third meeting for 2022 afta Liverpool win di two-legged EFL Cup semi-final for January.

Arsenal

Arsenal dey hope to win six consecutive Premier League games for di first time since a run of seven under Unai Emery for 2018.

Mikel Arteta team dey try to get dia fourth consecutive home victory for di league.

Only Liverpool don win more points pass Arsenal for dia last six matches.

Arsenal dey unbeaten for all eight of dia midweek Premier League home fixtures under Arteta (W5, D3).

Alexandre Lacazette don dey involved for 10 goals in 11 Premier League appearances, e score three, set up seven.

Liverpool

Liverpool don win eight Premier League games in a row for di first time since dia run of 18 end for February 2020.

Dem don score 21 goals and concede two times during dia current winning streak.

The Reds don keep three successive league clean sheets for di first time dis season.

Dem don score 34 Premier League goals away from home, more dan any oda side for di top flight.

Mohamed Salah don score 20 Premier League goals inside one season for di fourth time for im career.

Predictions

Football fans don come up wit da own predictions of how dem feel say di match go go.

Dem also tok about who get beta advantage.

Oche Ngbede wey be Manchester United fan tok say " e no dey possible for Arsenal to win Liverpool sake of say Liverpool wan also close di gap between dem and Man City".

Im add say Liverpool go beat Arsenal 3-1.