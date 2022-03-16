Ladi Kwali: Who be di Nigerian woman Google honour wey dey di 20 naira note

Onyinye Chime

Broadcast Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

39 minutes wey don pass

You don eva wonder about dis woman wey balance dey make pot on top Nigeria N20 note?

Tink am. why she be di only woman on top Nigeria moni?

Ladi Dosei Kwali, na di first and only woman on top di any Nigeria Naira note and for very good reason.

For her life time she be potter wey do clay, ceramic and glass wares, she bin also be educator or teacher of pottery.

Ladi kwali na Gwari woman wey dem born for 1925 for village wey dem dey call Kwali. And she die for 1984.

She dey make pot and she sabi make pot well-well.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For 1951, she join di Abuja Pottery Training Centre wey Michael Cardew bin establish and for dia she develop additional skill of using di potters wheel, glazing and kiln firing.

Di curator wey dey manage Ladi Kwali Pottery Centre, Suleja, Niger state, describe her work like dis:

"Ladi Kwali work get special design wey she dey do. E get sometin wey she hersef no know say she sabi do. Dat be say, di pot as e tick like dat, na so e go follow from top go down, like say she measure am but she no measure am. She hersef no know say she dey do am.

"And den wen she begin use oyibo method, she come dey make di bottom dey flat wey be say you go keep am and e go dey like dat. Many tins make her stand out, first na her character, she dey patient and she get passion for wetin she bin dey do."

Na dis her special ability to make unique pottery designs even witout di help of oyibo technology make her stand out.

She show her skills to di world

Ladi Kwali bin no go school, but her talent make her travel to all ova di world to teach oyibo how she dey make her pot.

she teach for more dan 19 different institutions for United States and travel to as far as China.

During her tours to Europe and America wit Michael Cardew she also demonstrate Gwari pottery techniques.

Wetin we call dis foto, Some of Ladi Kwali works

She do exhibition for Berkley Galleries for London (1958 and 1962), and for Galerie La Borne, Paris.

Her works dey for exhibition for different museums around di world including Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, USA; Victoria and Albert Museum, and Aberystwyth University Ceramics Gallery, UK and University for di Creative Arts, Farnham.

Di latest exhibition of Ladi Kwali work na di 2022 exhibition for Two Temple Place Body Vessel Clay, Black Women, Ceramics & Contemporary Art wey dem do as starting point for charting 70 years of ceramics by black women artists.

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria goment give Ladi Kwali award

Awards and achievements

Ladi Dosei Kwali bin win many awards both national and international.

For 1954, Michael Cardew organise one international exhibition wia dem showcase Ladi Kwali.

For 1963 Queen Elizabeth di second award her wit Member of British empire award wey dem dey call Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE)

For 1977, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria bin give her Honorary doctorate degree.

Nigerian goment (from di Cabinet Office of di Federal Republic of Nigeria) bin award her badge of di Nigerian National Order of Merit Award for 1980. Dis na highest national honour for academic achievement.

She also receive national honour of Officer of di Order of di Niger (OON) for 1981.

Dem name one major street for Abuja afta her.

Di Sheraton Hotel na home of Ladi Kwali Convention Centre. Dis na one of di largest conference facilities for Abuja. E get ten meeting rooms and four ballrooms.